WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team will be looking for two things Friday night at Polar Park in Worcester — a MIAA Division 2 state championship and payback.
The No. 3 seed Warriors will take on a familiar foe in top-seeded Milton High, the team that King Philip lost to 4-2 in last year’s state final, when they meet again at 7 p.m. at Polar Park in this season’s grand finale.
“I mean, it was great to get there last season,” King Philip head coach Jeff Plympton said Thursday. “Especially playing Milton again, the team is excited to get revenge this time around.
“I don’t know if it’s an advantage losing last season, but I think they’re hungry for it,” Plympton added. “It’s been tough to get back to the spot. Having a good postseason and putting everything together has given us a bright spot.”
Plympton has focused on giving the Warriors a winning edge on, and off, the field all this week leading up to the state final.
“We had guys come in this week to talk about the program,” Plympton said. “We’ve had a lot of games in championship spots and this team is excited about it. We’re very excited to have a chance to be the first team in school history (to win a state title).”
The Warriors will hand the ball to senior righthander Rudy Gately on the mound Friday night as they try to put the finishing touches on a magical campaign.
After beginning their season 2-2, which included an 11-0 loss to Franklin, the top seed in Division 1, the Warriors quickly heated up by winning eight of their next nine games to get back into the battle for a top seed in the tournament.
A four-game skid dropped the Warriors out of the division race before the team bounced back in their final two regular-season games.
Unlike last year’s tournament run as the second seed, the Warriors have been more battle-tested this time around with tighter games and dramatic finishes.
After opening with a bye, the Warriors hosted No. 35 seed Agawam in the first run, scoring 10 runs in the first three innings to roll past the Brownies.
Next up was rival North Attleboro, with King Philip beating North for the third time this season in 11 innings as senior Gately laid down a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded, scoring senior Matthew Kelley with the winning run.
The Warriors then hosted No. 6 seed Westwood in the state quarterfinals at the Gary Lombard Complex. With the game scoreless through six innings senior southpaw Tommy Martorano came in for the seventh to get the Warriors out of a jam. King Philip then won it with senior third baseman Brendan Sencaj hitting a double to scored freshman Johnny Prater for the only run of the game to earn a trip back to the Final Four.
The Warriors defeated No. 10 seed St. Mary’s of Lynn 6-4 as Drew Herlin’s singled in two runs in the third inning and the Warriors never looked back as sophomore pitcher Nate Pennini turned in 5 2/3 solid innings, striking out four and allowing three earned runs.
Milton was awarded the No. 1 seed again after a 21-3 season, with one of its losses coming at the hands of St. Mary’s, 9-6. After defeating North Quincy 4-2 in their first game, the Wildcats bounced No. 17 Norwood 9-3 at Cunningham Park. In the semifinals, star pitcher Owen McHugh shut down the Plymouth North offense to escape with a 1-0 victory.
From there, the Wildcats made their third straight trip to the semifinals and shut down No. 5 Whitman-Hanson with a bases-clearing two-out double in the sixth by Owen McHugh to life Milton to a 4-0 win.
“They got a lot of returning players from last year,” Plympton said of Milton. “They lost Charlie Walker, who was very exceptional and pitched against us last year. It’s a good overall squad and I think we improved overall from last year too.”
Similar to last year’s championship team, the Wildcats’ offense has been a huge reason for their recent dominance, scoring 164 runs as a team to the Warriors’ 119. However, pitching is the backbone of both teams. Milton has allowed only 60 runs in its 24 games while King Philip has given up just 63 runs.