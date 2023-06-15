BFHS_KPHS Baseball
Buy Now

King Philip Regional High’s Rudy Gately will get the start on the mound for the Warriors against Milton High in the MIAA Division 2 state final Friday night in Worcester.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team will be looking for two things Friday night at Polar Park in Worcester — a MIAA Division 2 state championship and payback.

The No. 3 seed Warriors will take on a familiar foe in top-seeded Milton High, the team that King Philip lost to 4-2 in last year’s state final, when they meet again at 7 p.m. at Polar Park in this season’s grand finale.