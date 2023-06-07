WRENTHAM — When the members of the 2023 North Attleboro High and King Philip Regional High baseball teams reminisce years from now, the Rocketeers and Warriors will always have fond memories of their meeting in the MIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
Win or lose, it was 11 innings of suspense, never-ending drama and heroic efforts.
Needless to say, the legend of Ryan “Rudy” Gately grew a little larger too. The King Philip High senior, who hadn’t hit the ball out of the infield during his five previous plate appearances in Wednesday’s second-round game at Gary Lombard Baseball Complex, put down a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded that enabled senior Matt Kelley to score from third base in the bottom of the 11th inning, giving the Warriors a hard-fought 4-3 victory.
The No. 3 seed Warriors (15-7) received five superb no-hit scoreless innings of relief pitching from sophomore righthander Nate Pennini, then a 1-2-3 11th inning frame by senior southpaw Tommy Martorano to beat North Attleboro for a third time this season.
It was just as superb a mound showing by North’s UMass-Dartmouth-bound senior righthander Dillon Harding, who worked seven-plus frames, allowing just one walk, while stranding 10 KP baserunners.
“One play, one hit,” North coach Mike Hart sighed after the Rocketeers went scoreless through the final six innings, leaving runners stranded in scoring position in the sixth and 10th innings. “We had some opportunities on offense. We made the plays out on defense, other than that last one. We’ve made great strides through some of the challenges and difficulties we’ve had through the regular season. It’s just disappointing that we didn’t get rewarded.”
After leaving the bases loaded in both the seventh and eighth innings, then stranding a runner at second base in the ninth inning, the Warriors had another base runner gunned down trying to steal second in the 10th inning by North catcher Nate Kelly.
But King Philip put pressure on North’s defense and pitching again in the bottom of the 11th inning. Kelley reached base on a leadoff infield single for the Warriors and stole second base. Martorano reached first base on a fielder’s choice and with one out, Aiden Astorino was intentionally walked.
“Just a safety squeeze, put it in play,” Gately said of getting his bat on North relief pitcher Derek Maceda’s offering and putting the ball down towards first base, enabling Kelley to beat the throw home for the winning run.
“We haven’t played a game that long all year, it was hard to stay in it (mentally) with so many ups and downs,” Gately said. “It’s hard playing a rivalry team three times in a year, it can always go both ways. I’ll always remember this game.”
After North and KP matched unearned runs in the first inning, the Warriors used an RBI triple by Kelley and an RBI single from Drew Herlin to plate a pair of third-innings runs, but the Rocketeers struck back in the fifth inning with Maceda, a senior, launching a two-run homer over the right field fence to knot the score.
“I thought we had a few too many mental errors to win that game,” KP coach Jeff Plympton, Jr. said after the Warriors had runners on base in every inning but the second. “It’s tough to beat a team three times, but our pitching kept us in it and gave us that opportunity at the end to finish it off.”
KP sophomore righthander Cam Hasenfus worked four-plus innings. Hasenfus left a North runner stranded at second base in the first inning by notching a strikeout for the final out, then left a Rocketeer stranded at third base in the second inning by getting the final two outs without the ball leaving the infield and stranded North runners at second and third base in the third inning by notching a strikeout for the second out and inducing a ground ball to third baseman Mark Vogel for the final out. Hasenfus also left a Rocketeer at second base in the fourth inning with Vogel taking in a ground ball and a popup for the final two outs.
North, which had dropped 5-1 and 3-0 decisions to KP during the Hockomock League season, gained the lead in its first at-bat. Maceda drew a walk, then stole second and third base and scored on an errant overthrow.
KP matched that run in the bottom of the frame on a two-out rally. Kelley reached base on an infield error and scored when Herlin’s single to center field was mis-played.
The Warriors took a 3-1 lead in the third. Brendan Sencaj drew a walk and scored on a Kelley triple into right field, the latter then scoring on Herlin’s second hit in as many plate appearances, a single into left field.
North responded in the fifth inning as Jordan Paradis drew a leadoff walk and scored ahead of Maceda’s roundtripper, the latter being on base four times with two hits and two bases on balls
“We had that opportunity at the end to finish it off and Rudy’s an excellent bunter,” Plympton said.
King Philip, 5-4 in games decided by two runs or less this season, received sterling relief pitching by Pennini, who retired the first two North batters he faced to end the fifth inning; left two North runners stranded in the sixth inning with a strikeout for the second out and fielding a grounder for the final out; then tossed 1-2-3 seventh and eighth innings; only to see freshman catcher Leo Dowling gun down a North would-be stealer of second base for the second out of the ninth inning.
“KP’s a great team, we knew that they would come to fight,” Hart said. “We were ready for it. They were fantastic.”
Harding escaped danger on the North mound in the seventh inning after KP loaded the bases with one out, Martorano drawing an intentional walk to jam the bags. Sophomore second baseman Gio Martello gunned down a KP runner at the plate for the second out, while senior shortstop Tom McLeish fielded a ground ball for the final out.
In the eighth, KP again jammed the bags with Max Robison and Sencaj having singles and Kelley drawing a two-out walk. Maceda was summoned in relief for North, who induced a popup to extricate the Rocketeers from that jam. In the ninth, Gately drew a two out walk and stole second base, but Maceda notched a strikeout to end that threat.
“I knew that it was going to be hard,” Plympton said.