WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team used a four-run fourth inning to rally past winless Mansfield High on Monday, pulling out a 5-3 win to remain unbeaten.
The Hornets bolted to a 3-0 lead with three runs in the top half of the fourth inning before the Warriors answered in the bottom half of the inning. King Philip padded its lead to 5-3 with another run in the fifth and shut out the Hornets from there in the Hockomock League clash.
Adjustments to the approach at the plate helped Mansfield gets some runs on the board, but the visitors’ bats went silent after the fourth.
“I think it just came down to making adjustments in the third and fourth inning,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “Second time through the order, we struck out a lot. We said we needed to make an adjustment and we did. We took some good at-bats and put up three runs. Unfortunately, we just didn’t continue after the third inning.”
Brendan Sencaj led KP with two hits while Rudy Gately had two RBIs for the Warriors and pitched five innings, striking out eight.
Mansfield had two hits apiece from Conner Zukowski and Matt Deshiro. The Hornets stranded eight on base to KP’s seven.
For King Philip, Shawn Legere had two hits and two runs scored. Brendan Sencaj also had two hits and one run scored. Ryan Gately drove in two runs for the Warriors while Travis Crawford, Nick Viscusi and Dan Nineve each had an RBI.
Gately had eight strikeouts in five innings on the mound for KP (3-0), which will host Sharon Wednesday. Mansfield (0-2) travels to Stoughton Wednesday.
Attleboro 16, Milford 7
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro earned its first of the season as the Bombardiers exploded for six runs in the second inning. They followed up with seven runs in the third inning and added one more in the sixth inning.
Christian Dame hit a home run in the third inning, Ben Hockwarter scored four times with two hits and four other Bombardiers scored twice.
Attleboro (1-3) travels to Foxboro Wednesday.
North Attleboro 9, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — The Rocketeers got five scoreless innings from Danny Curran to go with a five-run third inning where Tyler DeMattio drove in Derek Maceda with one out, allowing North Attleboro to score four more runs from the next six straight batters. North had four straight hits during the stretch, with three doubles.
Maceda scored again in the fourth on a DeMattio double. The Rocketeers added another on a Christian Bates RBI sacrifice fly. Maceda finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a walk. David Floyd finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Tyler Bannon finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Rocketeers (4-0) hosts Franklin on Wednesday. Foxboro (0-2) will play Attleboro on Wednesday at home.
Bishop Stang 6, Bishop Feehan 4
NORTH DARTMOUTH — Bishop Feehan dropped its first game of the season as its comeback fells short.
The Shamrocks scored twice in the third, once in the fifth and once in the seventh. Bishop Stang scored four in the four in the third off a bases-clearing triple, once in the fourth and once in the sixth inning.
Feehan had nine hits, with three each from Josh Nykytau and Sean Stephenson. Stephenson hit a solo homer in the seventh inning.
The Shamrocks (2-1) return to the field on Wednesday, hosting St. Mary’s of Lynn at 3:30 p.m.
Apponequet 7, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK —A 1-0 lead into the fifth inning slipped away from Seekonk as Apponequet rallied back for the win.
Apponequet scored three in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh for the late push. Jaden Arruda started, going 4 1/3 with three earned runs allowed, three hits and three strikeouts.
Seekonk was led by Collin Steitz in a 2-for-3 day. Kevin Crowe was also 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Seekonk (0-3) will visit Somerset Berkley Regional Wednesday.
Bellingham 9, Norton 5
NORTON — Bellingham struck early against Norton and then held off the Lancers.
Norton posted a three-run seventh inning to offset a three-run sixth by Bellingham, but Norton ran out of outs.
Ryan Fitzroy and Thomas Mulvaney had two hits each in the loss for Norton, posting matching team highs. Jack Nihill pitched into the fourth inning, allowing four hits with three runs while striking out three.
The Lancers trailed by two after the first two innings before scoring its first run. Norton (1-1) will play at Dover-Sherborn Wednesday.