WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team beat Norton High 10-3 in a non-league game on Thursday to remain unbeaten this season.
The Warriors got the scoring started on a Brendan Sencaj double to score Matt Kelley. Ryan Gately followed with a base hit to score Sencaj, giving KP a quick 2-0 lead.
The Warriors added four in the second inning, getting a two-run base hit from Travis Craford and a fielders choice from Shawn Legere to bring in Crawford. Legere later scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0 advantage.
Kelley drove in a run in the fourth inning, scoring Crawford, and KP added three more in the fifth for extra insurance. Norton added its three runs of the day in the fourth inning, with Thomas Mulvaney driving in multiple base runners to cut the deficit.
King Philip was led by Travis Crawford and Matt Kelley, with each finishing with three hits and three RBIs. Will Astorino added two hits.
On the KP mound, Tommy McLeish logged three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings before Mark Tagerman and Matt Kelley pitched scoreless relief.
Mulvaney had two hits for Norton along with JD Artz.
Norton is off until next Friday when it faces Bishop Feehan. King Philip (5-0, 4-0) returns to action Wednesday at Taunton at 11.a.m.
Bishop Feehan 9, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan scored three times in the first inning, once in the third, three times in the fourth and twice in the sixth to clinch the win.
D-R left base the bases loaded in the fourth, and stranded two runners on in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh innings
Bishop Feehan’s Jake Rosati pitched 4 2/3 innings pitched to earn the win. The Shamrocks’ Sean Stephenson hit his third home run in as many games, driving in three. He also had a double. Billy Roche and Matt Linehan had two hits for Feehan.
Miles Mendoza had two hits for D-R as the only batter with multiple.
Bishop Feehan (4-1) hosts Attleboro on Monday while D-R (1-1) will host Fairhaven.
Foxboro 11, Norwell 3
NORWELL — Foxboro got its first win of the season thanks to a six-inning, five-strikeout mound effort from Nolan Gordon. Jack Watts had three hits, driving in three runs while also scoring twice in the win.
Sean O’Leary went 3-for-5 and Mike Marcucell collected his first two varsity hits. Tyler Prescott added two RBIs.
Next up is a mid-week tournament for Foxboro, with its opponents TBD for Tuesday.
Bristol-Plymouth 10, Tri-County 5
FRANKLIN — The Cougars managed only two RBIs and a hit apiece from Nathan McCurdy and Nathan Burdett.
Logan Dahl scored twice in the loss while Anthony Lum pitching three scoreless innings of relief.
Tri-County (0-2) hosts West Bridgewater on Monday.