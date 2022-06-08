WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team cruised past No. 18 seed Plymouth North High, 12-5, in the second round of the MIAA Division 2 state baseball tournament on Wednesday.
The No. 2 Warriors trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but scored five unanswered runs through the second, third and fourth innings to take a lead that was never surrendered. Plymouth North scored three times in the top of the fifth, but KP answered back with three runs of its own in the bottom half.
After one run in the top of the sixth by Plymouth North, KP scored four times to round out the scoring.
Max Robison, Travis Crawford, Matt DiFiore, Sean Sullivan and Eli Reed each had two hits. All batters for KP had at least one RBI, with Robison leading the Warriors’ 14-hit attack with three.
King Philip next hosts No. 7 seed Plymouth South Saturday at noon.
Mansfield 5, Marblehead 1
MANSFIELD — Third-seeded Mansfield scored three runs in the first inning and added two more in the sixth in Division 2 action.
Jared Farone and Brian Butler both had singles with two RBIs. On the mound Aaron Blinn went four innings, allowing two hits without an earned run before giving way to Connor Curtis, who went three innings without allowing a hit.
Mansfield moves on to the quarterfinals against No. 6 Hopkinton Saturday in Mansfield.
North Attleboro 15, Westfield 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO --The No. 4 Rocketeers scored five runs in the second, added one in the third, scored twice in the fourth, three times in the fifth and capped off their scoring with a four-run sixth against No. 13 Westfield in their Division 2 contest.
David Floyd earned the winning decision with 4 2/3 innings of two-hit baseball. He walked one and retired the first nine batters of the game. North had 13 hits, four of which were triples, and 13 RBI.
Tyler DeMattio had three hits, scored three times and drove in two runs. Tyler Bannon, Jordan Paradis, David Floyd and Gio Martello each had two hits. Jack Munley hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth.
North Attleboro will play the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 21 Falmouth and No. 28 Pope Francis.
Seekonk 7, Southwick 3
SEEKONK — In Division 4 play, the No. 7 Warriors scored twice across the first two innings before No. 23 Southwick answered with two in the third to tie it.
The Warriors came out in the third and put up a three-run inning, and extended their lead from there en route to the win.
Seekonk was led at the plate by Kevin Crowe, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, also earning the save.
Jaden Arruda had two hits with two RBIs and Tyler Kropis had two hits. Declan Lush went six innings with five strikeouts and seven hits allowed. He gave up two runs to receive the winning decision.
Seekonk travels to No. 2 Uxbridge with the date and time to be determined.