WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High baseball team received a strong mound effort from Tommy Martorano and some timely hitting in a 12-5 win over Stoughton High on Thursday.
Martorano pitched five innings, allowing no earned runs and rang up seven strikeouts to keep Stoughton at bay, despite a couple of errors in the field that allowed some unearned runs. Mark Tagerman pitched in relief of Martorano, with two innings, one strikeout and two earned runs allowed.
“Tommy Martorano did a great job,” King Philip coach head coach Jeff Plympton said. “He was hitting all of his spots, mostly using his fastball today. He keeps us in games and I think he’s one of the better guys in the league, pitching-wise. First game of the season for him to get out and I think he did a pretty good job.”
Errors behind both pitchers allowed Stoughton to score with two outs, something Plympton said will be worked on in practice.
“We’ve had some trouble closing out some innings,” Plympton said. “I think a lot of their runs came when we had two outs and couldn’t get out of the inning. We need to improve that, but outside of that, it was a pretty successful game for us.”
KP (2-0) got on the board in the first inning with a Brendan Sencaj two-run double scoring both Travis Crawford and Matt Kelley. Ryan Gately followed by knocking in Sencaj with a base hit for the third run of the first inning.
KP added a run in the second inning off a Matt Kelley single to score Travis Crawford. KP tacked on four more in the third with Eli Reed driving home two, Kelley driving home Reed and then Sencaj driving home Kelley.
The Warriors padded their lead in the fourth on a Timmy Hartwell RBI single and a Kelley sacrifice fly, and in the fifth, on a Will Astorino RBI single.
KP was led at the plate by three hits from Gately, who had one RBI. Sencaj had four RBIs with two hits, Kelley had three RBIs with two hits and Reed had two RBIs with two hits. Also adding two hits was Crawford. In total, King Philip had 17 hits in the win.
North Attleboro 11, Sharon 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — A four-run bottom of the first was all the Rocketeers needed, but they continued to pour it on in their home win.
A leadoff walk by Derek Maceda was followed by a two-run homer by Tyler DeMattio to get the scoring started. Later in the inning, a double steal allowed David Floyd to score after reaching by a walk, and then Gavin Wells was brought by an RBI double from Christian Bates.
An RBI single from Curren put the Rocketeers (2-0) ahead 5-0 in the second. Sharon got two back in the fourth inning, which was gained back on a Floyd RBI base hit to make it 6-2. North added another run in the fifth before a four-run sixth capped off the scoring.
DeMattio, Curran, Floyd, and Bates each had two hits and two RBIs. Harding had also had two hits, but drove in three. Tyler Bannon earned the win on the mound with three hits allowed and three strikeouts over four innings. Dillon Harding entered in relief and pitched three scoreless with one hit allowed.