WRENTHAM — Scoring three runs in the first inning and four more in the second inning, the King Philip Regional High baseball team made quick work of Milford High Tuesday in a 9-5 win.
Senior center fielder Matthew Kelley’s two-run single scored Nate Pennini and Robison before Tommy Martorano’s RBI double increased the Warriors lead to five after two innings.
Both Matthew Kelley and Tommy Martorano each had three RBIs in the for King Philip.
The Scarlet Hawks scored three runs in the third inning to cut the lead to two before Herlin’s RBI single in the fourth and Kelley’s sacrifice fly in the fifth put the Warriors back up by four.
Junior pitcher Nate Pennini started for the Warriors and allowed six hits in three innings of work. TJ Ahern came on in relief and struck out three while allowing two hits.
Senior third baseman Brendan Sencaj had two hits and a walk.
The Warriors (12-6) return to action on Thursday when they visit North Attleboro.
Taunton 12 Attleboro 3
ATTLEBORO — Taunton’s Johnny Escobalez held the Bombardiers to one hit and struck out seven over five scoreless innings.
Attleboro junior Jonny Pagano pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out one while senior shortstop Cooper Johnson had one hit and two RBIs for the Bombardiers.
Attleboro (7-9) hosts unbeaten Franklin (15-0) on Thursday.
Mansfield 13 Sharon 0
MANSFIELD — Junior Connor Curtis pitched three innings, struck out four, and allowed no hits as the Hornets picked up their fourth win in a row.
Matthew DeShiro had two hits and three RBIs for Mansfield and senior infielder Sam Martin also had two hits and one RBI.
Brian Butler added a hit and two RBIs for the Hornets, junior outfielder Joe McIntyre had his first two varsity hits and Will Lund had a hit and an RBI.
The Hornets (12-6) visit Stoughton on Thursday.
Foxboro 12 Stoughton 1 (5)
FOXBORO — Sophomore center fielder Ben Angelini’s four RBIs and two hits helped the Warriors defeat the Black Knights in five innings.
Senior pitcher Alex Stern pitched four innings, allowed three hits, one earned run and struck out two.
Louis Carangelo had an RBI and pitched the final inning for the Warriors and struck out all three batters.
Aidan Stow and Ryan O’Leary each had one hit and two RBIs as nine Warriors had at least one hit.
Foxboro (10-6) hosts fellow Davenport Division rival Canton on Wednesday.