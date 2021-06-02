ATTLEBORO — Whether it’s a 10-run, five inning win at the Gary Lombard Complex one day or a one-run win the next, the King Philip Regional High baseball team is heading in the right direction.
“We’re certainly playing with a lot of confidence now,” King Philip coach Jeff Plympton said.
The Warriors took the lead three times against Attleboro High Wednesday and received a combined five-hit mound performance from a trio of hurlers, while defensively stranding a trio of Bombardiers at third base and the tying run in both the sixth and seventh innings in a 3-2 decision for King Philip.
“Not a lot of offense, but we got what we needed,” Plympton said of the Warriors’ fourth straight victory.
The Warriors regained the lead for a third time in the sixth inning, scoring what proved to be the winning run on a sacrifice fly from Mike Malatesta. Brown University-bound Conor Cooke drew a leadoff walk, advanced on a single up the middle by Dan Nineve and to third base on a Lawrence sacrifice.
King Philip took the lead in the first inning as leadoff batter Eli Reed drew a walk and scored on a single into left field, the first of two hits by Shawn Legere.
The Warriors regained the lead at 2-1 in the fourth inning as Legere stroked a leadoff single into left field and scored on a two-out triple by Lawrence.
The Bombardiers (4-8) tied the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first frame. Leadoff batter Owen Taber drew a walk, advanced on a Cam Foster walk and scored on Jake Gorman’s sacrifice flyball.
AHS tied it at 2-2 in the fifth inning on a mammoth two-out homer over the left field fence by Gorman.
KP starting pitcher Tom Martarano stranded an AHS runner at third base in the first inning by getting a popup for the third out.
KP reliever Jake Burns got out of a second inning jam when Warrior first baseman Tim Hartwell latched onto a line drive for an inning ending double play. Burns left an AHS runner at third base in the third inning with two strikeouts for the final two outs and another at third in the fourth inning with two airball outs.
Senior Grayden Lawrence allowed just two hits over the final three innings in a relief role for KP. Warriors catcher Conor Cooke threw out a would-be base-stealer for the second out of the sixth inning and Lawrence stranded the potential tying run in the seventh inning with a strikeout on four pitches to end the game.
“We’ve got that winning feeling and streak going,” Plympton added. The Warriors return to action and return home Monday to the Gary Lombard Complex to host Taunton, while the Bombardiers host Franklin.
