WRENTHAM — Matt Kelley’s walk-off single gave the King Philip Regional High baseball team a 5-4 win in eight innings over Attleboro High on Thursday.
“It wasn’t our best performance, but we found a way to win,” said King Philip head coach Jeff Plympton. “Cam Hasenfus did a great job mixing up pitches on the mound.”
Hasenfus pitched six innings, striking out 10 and allowing three earned runs. Junior pitcher TJ Ahern came on in relief for the final four outs.
Senior outfielders Tommy Martorano and Matthew Kelley each had one hit and an RBI for the Warriors, who strung together three runs in the fifth.
Freshman pitcher Ryan Landry pitched four innings for the Bombardiers, striking out four, and allowing five hits and one earned run.
“The team played well except for one inning,” Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea said. “Ryan Landry and Tyson Forte pitched very well for us. We had some opportunities to put the game away, but they capitalized on our mistakes.”
Junior center fielder Matt Harvie had two hits and three RBI’s. Brody McKenna and Danny Johnson also each had two hits on the day.
Attleboro and King Philip will return to action on Tuesday as the Bombardiers (7-8) host Taunton (11-3) and the Warriors (11-6) host Milford (10-5).
Bishop Feehan 8, Archbishop Williams 2
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan gave Tyler Slack plenty of run support against Archbishop Williams, taking the lead with a two-run fourth inning and never looking back.
Slack pitched 5 2/3 innings for the mound win while the Shamrocks collected hits in every inning with nobody tallying more than one.
The Shamrocks (8-7) host Norton on Monday.
Foxboro 12, Sharon 3
FOXBORO — In a game where Sharon served as the home team, Foxboro took the win on its home field.
Foxboro scored in every inning except the first and the seventh. The Warriors put up a five-run sixth inning in its biggest frame.
Leading the Warriors at the plate was Mat Sullivan with a 4-for-4 day and driving in four runs. Mike Marcucella had three hits and drove in two runs while Ben Angelini had three hits and three runs scored. The Warriors had 18 hits.
Foxboro (9-6) host Stoughton on Tuesday.
Southeastern 6, Tri-County 0
EASTON — Nate McCurdy had the lone hit for the Cougars.
Dylan Maw pitched six innings, striking out five while allowing three runs for Tri-County. The Cougars (3-10) host Old Colony on Monday.