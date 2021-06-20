WRENTHAM — The kid that they called “Rudy” is more than living up to the moniker.
Ryan Gately, merely a sophomore, burst into the spotlight for coach Brian Lee’s King Philip High football team, and is now carrying the banner of coach Jeff Plympton Jr.’s Warrior baseball team in the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament.
Gately fashioned a six-hit pitching performance, not allowing a runner beyond second base Saturday at a packed house at the Gary Lombard Baseball Complex as the Warriors blanked Quincy 4-0 in a preliminary-round Division 1 South game.
“He has confidence in what he does on the pitching mound and the team behind him has a lot of confidence in him as well,” Plympton said of Gately’s seven innings of shutout work.
The victory for No. 14-seeded King Philip (8-7) vaults the Warriors into a first- round game Monday at No. 3-seeded Xaverian (12-1) at 4 p.m. The MIAA Tournament game was the first for KP since a loss to Plymouth South in the opening round of the 2009 Division 2 Tournament.
It was the Warriors’ first win since the 2008 tournament, in which KP advanced to the quarterfinals (losing 6-5 to Oliver Ames) after taking wins over Old Rochester in the preliminary round and Hopkinton in the first round.
Gately did not have a 1-2-3 inning, but only once, in the first inning, did he allow a leadoff Quincy batter to reach base. All told, Gately walked just two Patriots while striking out eight.
He was well-supported defensively by Brown University-bound senior catcher Conor Cooke, who gunned down two would-be Patriot stealers of second base in the second and fifth innings.
Gately also aided his own cause by stroking two of KP’s seven hits and scoring twice, as the Warriors scored single runs in both the second and third innings to provide him with a two-run cushion.
Gately, Plympton and the Warriors will be one of four area Hockomock League members to be playing on Monday. Also in Division 1, No. 12-seeded Mansfield (8-7) visits No. 5 Wellesley (13-3) at 4 p.m., while No. 22 Attleboro (5-10) has a 7 p.m. game at No. 6 Braintree (12-4).
In the Division 2 South Tournament, No. 8-seeded North Attleboro (9-5) will meet Hockomock League rival Oliver Ames for a third time, with the No. 9-seeded Tigers (9-4) invading Community Field for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Also in Division 2, No. 7 seeded Bishop Feehan (11-5) will host No. 10-seeded Duxbury (10-6) in a 4 p.m. game at Beach Field, while South Coast Conference Large School Division runner-up, No. 4 seeded Dighton-Rehoboth (9-2), will host No. 13 seeded Duxbury (7-7), also at 4 p.m.
And in Division 3 South, the No. 12-seeded Warriors of Seekonk (5-5) have a 7 p.m. start Monday at No. 5 Old Colony (8-3).
Gately gave KP a chance to win by locating his fastball, curveball and changeup. Gately has a 0.84 ERA this season and has allowed just five earned runs over his last six starts.
“He really got the crowd into it,” Plympton said of the Warrior family, friends, students and former players in attendance. The Warriors have made the Lombard Complex a true home field too, as KP sports a 5-2 record on campus this season, losing games only to Franklin and Taunton.
“Rudy and the team really feed off of that energy,” Plympton added, noting that the Warriors had runners on base in every inning.
KP gave Gately a one-run lead in the second inning. Matt DiFiore, the leadoff batter in the frame, was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a Mike Malatesta sacrifice fly.
In the third inning, Gately created a two-run lead for himself when he hammered a leadoff double and scored on Dan Nineve’s fielder’s choice.
The Warriors added two more runs in the fifth inning with Gately again playing a prominent role. Gately singled and Shawn Legere drew a walk, scoring respectively on a Nineve single into left field and a DiFiore sacrifice fly.
“It was an important win for the program,” Plympton said of the 13-year drought for a postseason win, not to forget the 2020 MIAA Tournament being canceled due to the pandemic. All of the Warriors on the field, Gately included, are prime-time varsity members for the first time.
