FOXBORO — King Philip took the Hockomock League romp over Foxboro, 15-6, scoring early and late to win its first game of the season.
KP scored single runs in the first and second innings, then erupted for five runs in the third inning, one run in the fifth and sixth and posted a three-run seventh inning to cap off the win.
Travis Crawford had was 3-for-6 at the plate with two runs batted in. Matt Kelley had two hits and three RBI while Shawn Legere had a bases-clearing triple to score three with his only hit.
KP’s Ryan Gately pitched six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts.