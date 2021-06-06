REHOBOTH — Junior Jayden Lafleur certainly earned the “first star” for his performances on the pitching mound and at the plate in helping the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball earn an 8-3 victory over Greater New Bedford Voke Saturday in a South Coast Conference game.
Lafleur belted two hits, one of which was a solo homer in a three-run second inning to put the Falcons (5-2) on top.
On the mound, the righthander came on in a relief role in the fifth inning and helped preserve the victory with 22/3 innings of spectacular work, allowing just one hit while striking out seven batters.
Lafleuer and D-R starting pitcher Kam Robitaille combined on a four-hit pitching effort.
Myles Mendoza socked three of the Falcons’ 10 hits in the game, including an RBI single in a three-run fourth inning. Every batter in the Falcon order reached base safely at least once, with D-R having runners on base in every frame.
The Falcons are hoping to participate in the MIAA Division 2 Tournament regardless of their final record, or finish in the SCC under the new “open” qualifying rules. “We’re getting better,” D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said, “but there aren’t that many games left.” The Falcons return home Monday for an SCC game with Old Rochester.
St. Mary’s 3, Bishop Feehan 0
LYNN — The Shamrocks were shut down by hard-throwing St. Mary’s junior righthander Aiven Cabral, who notched nine strikeouts as the Spartans won the Catholic Central League game Sunday.
St. Mary’s touched Bishop Feehan starting pitcher junior Andrew Cooke for eight hits, and two runs in the first inning and one run in the fourth.
“He’s legit, he hits his fastball,” Bishop Feehan coach Erik Everton said of Cabral. “We faced one of the best pitchers in the state twice — he’s the best we’ve seen.”
Cooke totaled a strong seven strikeouts for the Shamrocks (9-4). Bishop Feehan had its best scoring chance in the sixth inning, loading the bases. Justin Neidel drew a walk, then both Kevin Barrera and Tyler Ahmed singled.
However, Cabral then got a strikeout and induced a ground ball to extricate himself from the jam. The Shamrocks return to action Wednesday against Bishop Stang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.