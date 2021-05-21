HOLLISTON — Nick Giovanello pitched a four-hitter and did not allow an earned run through five-plus innings, but his Norton High teammates were unable to support him at the plate, dropping a 1-0 Tri-Valley League baseball game Friday at Holliston.
The Panthers scored their lone run in the fifth inning and then survived a bases-loaded scare by the Lancers in the seventh inning.
Giovanello threw 68 pitches in his 51/3 innings duty, collecting four strikeouts. Connor Lynch came on in relief and worked 12/3 scoreless innings.
Giovanello had two of Norton’s five hits as the Lancers had runners on base in all except the first inning. In the seventh, Giovanello, Andrew Tetreault and Collin Landry singled to jam the bags, but two popouts ended the game.
The Lancers (5-3) meet Hopkinton Monday.
Apponequet 10, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
LAKEVILLE — The Lakers used six hits and three Falcon errors to score eight fourth-inning runs to win the South Coast Conference game.
The Falcons (1-1) were limited to five hits, scoring their lone run in the second inning when Jayden Lafleur singled and scored on a Caleb Newman base hit. D-R next visits Seekonk Monday.
