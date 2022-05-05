FOXBORO — Ryan LeClair and Louis Carangelo had two hits apiece to lead the Foxboro High baseball team to a 7-1 win over Canton High Thursday.
The Warriors only had five hits. LeClair had two RBIs while Carangelo had one, hitting a double as well. Jack Watts had a hitless day, but drove in a run.
On the mound for Foxboro was Nolan Gordon, going all seven innings with nine strikeouts and three hits allowed.
Foxboro (7-5) hosts Taunton Friday.
Somerset Berkley 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 3 (8)
NORTH DIGHTON — A steal of home from Somerset Berkley had Dighton-Rehoboth on the hook for the loss in extras, leading to the final in eight innings.
D-R scored two runs in the sixth to tie the game up, prompting extras. The steal of home in the top of the eighth was unanswered in the bottom half as D-R left 13 runners on base in the game.
Hendrix Pray had three hits. Myles Mendoza and Josh Rebelo each had two hits.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-5) will play again on Monday, hosting Joseph Case.
Bishop Feehan 11, Cardinal Spellman 1 (6)
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan needed six innings to beat Cardinal Spellman, winning in a run-rule.
The Shamrocks scored one run in the first inning, added four more in the second and then scored two in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Nick Haven had two hits, both doubles, and four RBIs. Billy Roach led the team in hits with three, scoring three times.
Feehan (9-3) visits Archbishop Williams Monday.