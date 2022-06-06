FOXBORO — Back-to-back homers in the bottom of the seventh inning by Rylan LeClair and Sean O’Leary carried the fifth-seeded Foxboro High baseball team over Saugus High, 6-5, and into the next round of the MIAA Div. 3 state tournament on Monday.
Foxboro head coach Derek Suess was at a loss for words on the heroics of LeClair, a junior, and O’Leary, a freshman in the first-round thriller. The back-to-back blasts happened on just two pitches — one fastball from Saugus reliever Anthoney Macone for each batter to lift the Warriors to their first postseason win at home since 2007.
“Realistically, were we expecting them to do that? No,” Suess said of both homers. “You can’t even write the script for it. I can’t even fathom what took place, really. It still hasn’t sunk in.”
Saugus scored twice in the top of the seventh to take the lead. with Suess citing a costly error as what helped Saugus come back — one of five Foxboro for the game.
Foxboro had taken a 4-3 lead into the seventh after scoring once in the first and fourth innings, and twice in the third. Saugus scored once through each of the first three innings before the seventh.
“It was tough to give away the lead in the top half of the seventh,” Suess said. “They clawed a couple across. ... Knowing we had Sean and Ryan coming up in the bottom of the seventh, you couldn’t ask for a better duo to get it going.”
Foxboro had nine hits with O’Leary (two hits), Jack Watts, Louis Carangelo, Liam Mulken, Mathieu Marcucella each hitting doubles. LeClair also had two hits
“We swung the bats well,” Suess said. “Five doubles in a game, that’s rare. It was a whole team effort.”
Next for Foxboro is another home contest against No. 12 Sandwich, with game time and date to be determined.