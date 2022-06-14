LYNN — The seventh-seeded Seekonk High baseball team is off to play for its first state championship in school history, reaching the MIAA Division 4 final by taking down No. 14 Bay Path 2-1 in their state semifinal game Tuesday at Frasier Field.
Declan Lush went seven innings on the mound for the Falcons, striking out six and allowing four hits in his complete-game win.
The Warriors scored twice in the fourth while Bay Path scored once in its half of the fourth.
Seekonk’s Connor Flynn and Lush had two hits each with Cullen Steitz and David Souto each adding RBI hits to help get Seekonk the lead.
The Warriors lost four out of five early in the season, but close games and improvements made Seekonk battle tested, leading to its run to the state final.
“Things didn’t start off the way we expected, but halfway through the season we got better,” Seekonk coach Joe Demelo said. “We lost six one-run games, which means we were in them, most of the time with good teams. The goal has always been to be here. We’ve still got some work to do.”
Seekonk will go back to work on Wednesday, preparing for its final opponent of the season — No. 5 Manchester Essex at a date and time to be determined.
“We’re not changing anything,” Demelo said. “We’re going to go as we have been all year, back to work (Wednesday) and work hard and do things right. We’re definitely not going to change it now.”
Newburyport 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
LOWELL — No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth’s season came to a close in its Division 3 semifinal loss to No. 10 Newburyport.
The Falcons scattered five hits across seven innings, with Hendrix Pray tallying two of them. Jaden LaFleur had a triple, Josh Rebello had a single and Tyler Kinberg had a single.
“Give their kid, Charles Forrest, credit,” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “He pitched a terrific game with good command and struck out seven. We had some opportunities. We certainly didn’t do enough.”
After a slow start to the season where the Falcons were 2-3 at one point, they ran off a 9-2 stretch and put themselves in the playoff hunt. After winning the South Coast Conference, amassing a 17-6 record and earning the No. 11 spot in the Division 3 postseason, Cuthbertson said there’s plenty to be proud of from the year.
“I’m overall thrilled with the season,” Cuthbertson said. “Wonderful group of kids. We didn’t start the season very well and didn’t play very well (early in the season). To turn it around, there’s a lot to be proud of.”
Austin Prep 6, Foxboro 4
LYNN — Foxboro bowed out of Division 3 postseason play with a loss to No. 1 Austin Prep in the Division 3 semifinals.
Prep scored once in the first and added another, making it a 2-0 game into the fourth inning. Prep scored four more times in the fourth inning, and No. 5 Foxboro finally broke through in the sixth inning with four runs.
Foxboro was held hitless until the sixth until a Mike Marcucella single got them on the board. A two-run single from Sean O’Leary got runs up for the Warriors and two more RBIs from Tyler Prescott and Liam Mulkern cut the gap down to 6-4. Austin Prep’s Austin Bianco, a University of Virginia commit, struck out 13 and was subbed out for relief before reentering on the mound. Foxboro did all its damage when Bianco wasn’t pitching.
“Everyone knows Austin Prep is a good program and we were going to get their best,” Foxboro coach Derek Suess said. “He was throwing 90 (miles an hour). We don’t see that every day. We battled. Struck out a few too many times but with a kid like him throwing on the mound, it’s not shocking. It was good to get some life after being no-hit through five innings. They never gave up.”
The late rally by Foxboro was sort of a déjà vu moment for the Warriors, who worked back in earlier games in the postseason before hitting walk-off home runs to advance.
“(Other people) were asking us that, if we had any magic left in the tank. I certainly thought so,” Suess said. “Nothing ever surprised me the last three games. It’s just having confidence in our guys and knowing what they’re capable of doing. It was fun to see. We came up just short. I can’t say enough about our guys.”
The Warriors worked out of a jam in the sixth without allowing a run but couldn’t scrape across more in the season-ending loss.
Foxboro finishes at 16-8 after making the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
The Warriors opened the season 0-3 and could have easily fallen into the same history of prior seasons, but worked back and made adjustments for a memorable postseason run.
”I’m so proud of them. The last few years haven’t been the greatest and we’ve had to scratch and claw for wins,” Suess said. “It was just a building block into this season. ... We could have easily been content with bgoing .500 but they proved we’re a good ballclub and bought into what we’re trying to do and came to work every day and got better. To fall back on a 16 win season, it’s something we can look back on and be proud of.
”It’s an important season overall, for a few reasons,” Suess said. “We’re not going to hang our heads on this loss. We’re going to look forward and be optimistic.”