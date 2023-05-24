MILFORD — The Mansfield High baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a 3-0 loss at Milford High on Wednesday.
Junior Jake Maydak started on the mound for the Hornets and allowed one run. Sophomore pitcher Luke Rogan came on in relief and pitched four innings, striking out three, and allowing two earned runs.
The Hawks scored once in the first and twice more in the fourth.
Wyatt Bolduc and Conner Zukowski had one hit each for Mansfield while junior infielder Matthew DeShiro also had one hit and a walk.
The Hornets await their playoff opponent after finishing the regular season at 14-8.
Bridgewater-Raynham 3, North Attleboro 2
BRIDGEWATER — The Rocketeers led 2-1 before the Trojans scored the tying run in the fifth inning and the go-ahead run in the sixth to pull out the win at home.
North Attleboro scored twice in the second inning as Ayden Delaney came home on an error and a Zach Corsetti RBI single scored Kyle Conroy.
Dillon Harding went the distance on the Rocketeers’ mound, allowing eight hits. North Attleboro finished its season at 7-13 as the No. 19 team in the MIAA Division 2 rankings.
Canton 7, Bishop Feehan 3
ATTLEBORO — The Bulldogs snapped the Shamrocks’ four-game win streak.
Senior Tyler Slack pitched three innings and allowed four runs. George Sukatos allowed three runs in relief.
Senior outfielder Damon Frenette hit a two-run triple in the second inning to get the Shamrocks (11-8) on the board. Shane Evans knocked in Frenette to give Bishop Feehan an early lead as the Shamrocks tallied five hits.
A Canton home run in the third inning tied the game before the Bulldogs pulled away late with a bases-loaded double in the seventh for the final margin to take the win.
Bishop Feehan visits Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday.