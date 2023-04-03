MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team pulled out a gritty 2-1 victory over Attleboro High on Monday after losing a key part of their starting lineup shortly before the first pitch of the season.
The Hornets lost junior shortstop Conner Zukowski to a dislocated shoulder just a half-hour before the game when Zukowski injured himself while fielding a ground ball during batting practice.
“He (Zukowski) is really the heart and soul of this team,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “But it was an amazing win for the team. I’m really proud of how they played”.
Hornets junior pitcher Connor Curtis racked up 11 strikeouts, allowing only two hits through six innings. Attleboro junior hurler Jonny Pagano was hot as well, delivering five strikeouts of his own.
The Bombardiers scored the game’s first run in the top of the second inning when sophomore Jacob Bettencourt knocked in Aiden Hochwarter. Mansfield answered in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI hit by senior Will Lund to score Brian Butler. In the fourth, Lund knocked in Butler again to put Mansfield ahead to stay.
Mansfield returns to action on Wednesday at Foxboro. The Bombardiers host Milford.
Bishop Feehan 8, East Bridgewater 3
EAST BRIDGEWATER — The Shamrocks went down by three runs in the first inning, but took control the rest of the way.
Hits by juniors Shane Evans and Brett McCaffrey helped Bishop Feehan get its bats going, and McCaffrey showed out on the mound allowing just two hits in six innings.
The Shamrocks (1-0) return to action at Archbishop Williams on Tuesday.
Canton 11, North Attleboro 5
CANTON — North Attleboro pitchers allowed 13 walks to set the table for the Bulldogs as the Rocketeers dropped their opener.
Senior Kyle Conroy scored twice for North while senior Peter Santoro pitched well in relief accounting for two of four strikeouts.
The Rocketeers (0-1) return to action on Wednesday against Taunton.
Milford 5, Foxboro 4
FOXOBORO — The Warriors led 3-0 through four innings before Milford got its bats going, scoring all four of its runs in the top of the fifth inning for the win.
Foxboro held Milford scoreless in the top of the sixth and Warriors’ sophomore Ben Angelini drove in a pair of runs, but it wasn’t enough for Foxboro.
The Warriors take on Mansfield Wednesday.
King Philip 12, Stoughton 0 (5)
STOUGHTON — Sophomore Nate Pennini pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine over five innings in the Warriors’ mercy rule win.
Brendan Sencaj led all with three hits, scoring two runs and driving in two runs. Max Robison, Matt Kelley and Aidan Astorino each had two hits and combined for five runs and four RBIs.
The Warriors (1-0) play Franklin on Wednesday.
Fairhaven 12, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
FAIRHAVEN — D-R scored twice in the second inning and two in the sixth, but it was not enough.
Fairhaven scored four runs in the second, five in the third and three in the sixth inning for the win. Leading D-R at the plate was Brennan Silva and Isaac Christmas with two hits each while D-R had seven hits as a team.
D-R (0-1) hosts Somerset Berkley Wednesday.
Seekonk 8, Wareham 0
SEEKONK — Seekonk shut out Wareham, getting a one-hit performance on the mound from Jack Lasalle.
Lasalle punched out nine while Gavin Roberts pitched two innings of relief, striking out five. Manny Soares added a three strikeout inning.
Johnny Payne went 2-for-2 for Seekonk (1-0) which hosts Joseph Case on Tuesday.