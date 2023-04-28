MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team took a 4-3 win over Stoughton on Friday afternoon, taking its fifth straight win in the process.
The Hornets were led by Jake Maydak’s two hit and two RBI day. Matt DeShiro and Drew Urban each had a hit and an RBI.
Luke Rogan pitched 5 1/3 innings on the Mansfield mound, striking out five with three walks and allowing three earned runs. Yuv Sakhalkar came on in relief hold the lead and earn the save with 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
“I think pitching and defense has been the key to success over the last two weeks,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “We’ve won a lot of one-run games. I think it’ll only get better from here.”
Mansfield (7-4) is next at unbeaten Franklin on Tuesday
“As we all know, Franklin is probably one of the best teams in the state of Massachusetts, if not the best,” Hall said. “I think for us it’s working on the approach at the plate and putting the ball in play more effectively. We’ll get after it at practice (on Saturday) and Monday.”
Ashland 10, Norton 0 (6)
NORTON — The Lancers managed only three hits in their loss, cut short in a six inning run-rule.
Ashland scored seven runs in the first two innings and added three more in the fifth and sixth. Thomas Portnova, Alec Rich and Quinn Murphy had Norton’s hits.
Norton (1-7) visits Holliston on Monday.
Somerset Berkley 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SOMERSET — The Falcons were held to two hits from Jordan Castro and Brennan Silva in their loss.
D-R’s Will Labrie and Hayden Bessette pitched four and two innings, respectively. The Falcons are at Joseph Case on Monday.
Upper Cape 10, Tri-County 6
BOURNE — The Cougars’ Sean Trisevitch had two hits, an RBI and pitched three scoreless innings of relief in the loss for Tri-County.
The Cougars’ Dylan Maw (two) and Terrelle Perreira had RBIs while also getting hits. Tri-County (1-6) visits Old Colony on Monday.