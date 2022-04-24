NORTH QUINCY — Saturday saw a big win for the Mansfield High baseball team, beating North Quincy on the road, 7-3.
Both sides saw the game tied at 1-1 through the first inning. North Quincy added a run in the second, and the Hornets answered back with two runs of their own to make it 3-2 in the third inning.
Mansfield added one more in the fourth, two in the sixth and the final run in the seventh to pad its lead deeper into the game.
“I think for us, one of the things we talked about was execution,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “We put up 13 hits, which is an incredible job. Anthony Sacchetti did a phenomenal job on the mound.”
Sacchetti pitched six innings in the win, letting up one run. At the plate, Jimmy Gllleran had two hits, including a sixth-inning two-run double to put the game away for Mansfield. Conner Zukowski was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jake Maydak had three hits.
“All-around, we put everything together and it was a team win from top to bottom,” Hall said. “It’s a good momentum shift for us going into next week.”
Mansfield (2-3, 1-3) will play on Tuesday, hosting Sharon.
Walpole 12, North Attleboro 6
Host North Attleboro couldn’t catch Walpole on Saturday.
The Rocketeers scored two runs in the first, taking an early 2-0 lead before Walpole cut the difference down to 2-1 in the second. A five-run third inning handed Walpole the lead, which was followed up with two more runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to extend the lead.
North Attleboro’s response was a run in the fourth and two in the sixth inning, as it trailed from the third inning onward.
Tyler Bannon, Tyler DeMattio, David Floyd and Danny Curran each had two hits, while Floyd hit a solo homer and a double while Curran drove in two runs. DeMattio also doubled.
North Attleboro (6-2, 6-0) returns to play on Tuesday, visiting Milford.