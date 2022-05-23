MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team didn’t get a hit, but the Hornets did get a 1-0 win over Attleboro High on Monday.
The winning run came across in the fourth inning on an error after Mansfield’s base runner had reached base by way of a walk.
Attleboro’s Parker Sackett pitched six hitless innings, allowing only the unearned run. Chrstian Dame had two hits, including a double, while Evan Houle, Danny Johnson, Brody McKenna and Billy Saltmarsh each had one hit.
Attleboro (5-12, 4-11) plays Tuesday, hosting Bishop Feehan. Mansfield (12-6, 10-5) plays Wednesday, hosting Xaverian.
Foxboro 6, Canton 3
CANTON — Foxboro earned the road win in its regular season finale, scoring twice in the second, fourth and fifth innings. The Warriors had eight hits with Liam Mulkern collecting three of them along with two RBIs.
Nolan Gordon had six innings on the mound, striking out seven to earn the win for the Warriors (13-7) who await postseason play.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Greater New Bedford Voke 2
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth clinched the Blue Tier of the South Coast Conference with its win over Greater New Bedford Regional.
Dighton-Rehoboth scored in the first inning, added five more in the fourth inning, and scored once in the fifth.
Myles Mendoza, Josh Miller and Hendrix Pray each had two hits and an RBI. Ben Miller also had two hits.
Dighton-Rehoboth (12-6) will play again on Tuesday, hosting Seekonk.
Oliver Ames 11, North Attleboro 10
EASTON— A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh scored the winning run for Oliver Ames,
The Rocketeers rallied from an 8-1 deficit in the fifth inning with a seven-run spot in the fifth to tie it up. Oliver Ames took the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, but North answered back with two more in the sixth to tie it up ahead of the seventh inning.
Dillon Harding and Derek Maceda each had two RBIs in the loss, with Harding tallying two hits and Maceda tallying three. Tyler Bannon also had three hits, going 3-for-4, with am RBI and a walk.
North Attleboro had 11 hits in the game. The Rocketeers (13-4, 13-2) play again on Thursday, hosting Attleboro.
Archbishop Williams 2, Bishop Feehan 1
BRAINTREE — Bishop Feehan lost a narrow 2-1 decision to Archbishop Williams.
The Shamrocks had only five hits as Tyler Slack went the distance on the mound, allowing three hits on 70 pitches.
Bishop Feehan (12-7) plays again on Tuesday at Attleboro.
Dover-Sherborn 6, Norton 1
DOVER — Norton scored its only run in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Norton had four players with one hit apiece. Kevin Marinilli had an RBI to score Thomas Mulvaney.
Norton (5-13) plays on Wednesday, visiting Millis.
Seekonk 7, Somerset Berkley 2
SEEKONK — Jaden Arruda pitched a complete game for Seekonk, striking out two with one walk.
Seekonk scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth inning. Arruda also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Declan Lush went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and a walk. Connor Flynn was also 2-for-3.
Seekonk (8-10) is at Dighton-Rehoboth Tuesday.