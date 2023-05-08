WRENTHAM — Down to its final three outs and trailing by one run, the Mansfield High baseball team refused to quit on Monday, rallying for three runs in its final at-bat for a 9-7 comeback win over King Philip Regional High.
After a solo homer from Brendan Sancaj in the bottom of the sixth to give King Philip a 7-6 lead, the Warriors handed the ball to Cam Hasenfus in the top of the seventh, looking to slam the door on the Hockomcok League rival Hornets.
Entering the seventh, Mansfield head coach Chris Hall told his team that he was looking for confidence from his players in responding to Sancaj’s home run.
“ ‘Don’t let one home run impact the way we play our game,’ “ Hall said he told his team. “ ‘Go out there, score a ton of runs and let’s put this game away. Have confidence in yourselves and in each other,’ and we did that.”
A leadoff walk to Drew Urban put the the tying run on first, and in a blink, the Hornets had the tying run at third and the go-ahead run on second base. With another walk to load the bases, Aidan Jones hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score the tying run and put runners on the corners.
Needing just one out to escape further damage, King Philip got Conner Zukowski to hit a grounder to shortstop Rudy Gately, who came across the diamond and fired to first base, but the fleet-footed Zukowski beat the throw by a hair, and as the infield reacted in disapproval to the call, the on-the-move Hornets base runners scored twice to take the lead and add a pair of insurance runs.
The Warriors led off the bottom of the seventh with a Tommy McLeish single, but they could do no more as they fell at home.
On the game-changing heads up base running, Hall credited former head coach Joe Breen for instilling an aggressive mentality when it comes to capitalizing on the slightest of chances.
“I’ve got to credit Joe Breen for this one,” Hall said. “We use the word ruthless all the time and if we’re ruthless on the base paths, the plate, on the mound, we’re going to win a lot of games. That’s what we’ve been saying all year. Be ruthless in everything you do, and base running is probably the number one thing we do for that.”
Mansfield’s Matt DeShiro pitched two innings of relief for the win, just the solo homer to Sencaj. DeShiro also had a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give Mansfield a 6-5 lead.
“That’s just a huge win for us,” Hall said. “We’ve been talking about all year coming around offensively, and we had a 6 a.m. (batting practice) session before school today and worked on some things offensively. Everybody contributed today. You tip your cap to Matt, he’s been a rock for us — offensively, defensively and on the mound too. That three-run bomb changed momentum for us and he kept his composure on the mound.”
Despite DeShiro playing an integral role, it was a group effort from everyone to help bring home the win.
“I can pinpoint anyone on the team today who did a job and I’m really proud of the team as a whole,” Hall said.
Jake Maydak had three hits for Mansfield and scored twice. Wyatt Bolduc had two hits and two runs scored. Sam Martin, along with Zukowski, had two RBIs each.
After the first two innings, King Philip led 2-1, and after three innings, it was a 3-3 deadlock. King Philip added two runs in the fourth, but the Hornets scored three in the fifth to go up 6-5 before the Warriors responded with one run in the sixth to tie it once again.
The Warriors were led at the plate by Aidan Asotrino, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Tommy McLeish had two hits, two runs and an RBI. Sencaj also had three hits and two RBIs.
