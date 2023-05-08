WRENTHAM — Down to its final three outs and trailing by one run, the Mansfield High baseball team refused to quit on Monday, rallying for three runs in its final at-bat for a 9-7 comeback win over King Philip Regional High.

After a solo homer from Brendan Sancaj in the bottom of the sixth to give King Philip a 7-6 lead, the Warriors handed the ball to Cam Hasenfus in the top of the seventh, looking to slam the door on the Hockomcok League rival Hornets.

