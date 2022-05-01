MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team took its fourth straight win on Saturday, rolling to a 15-7 win over Sharon High.
Sharon got out to an early 1-0 lead, but the Hornets earned four consecutive walks to get the line moving to start the game. All runners scored, giving Mansfield a 4-1 lead in the first, and it was extended to a 12-1 lead after the second inning.
“We hit the ball really well and were seeing really well,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “We took advantage of walks and free bases, but for the most part it was hitting the ball really well. We had 10 hits on the day.”
Connor Curtis drove in a run on a double, Jake Maydak had a two-run triple, and Brian Butler drove in two more runs with a double. Aiden Jones and Conner Zukowski added RBIs to make it a 12-1 contest, a lead which was cut down by Sharon, but never came closer than the final score.
“I’m feeling really good about where we’re at right now,” Hall said. “One of the things we talked about in practice was we have to change our way of thinking and not make the same mistake twice. We’ve made a 180-degree turn with our performance on the baseball field and I’m proud of them.”
The Hornets were led at the plate by Butler and Jeremy Roenberg, each with two hits. Zukowski had three stolen bases and scored twice, while Anthony Sacchetti and Jimmy Gilleran also scored two times each.
Next up for Mansfield (5-3, 3-3) is a road game on Monday, facing Canton.