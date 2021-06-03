MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High baseball team achieved what no other team in the Hockomock League has been able to this season — beat Franklin High.
Juniors Aaron Blinn and James Gilleran combined on a three-hit pitching performance as the Hornets stunned the previously unbeaten Panthers 2-0 Thursday.
“To beat a team like Franklin proves that we’re heding in the right direction,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said after the Hornets had fallen 6-1 to the Panthers earlier in the week.
The Hornets (6-6) plated the lone two runs of the game in the fifth inning.
Gilleran reached base when his infield roller down the third base line was misplayed. Liam Anastasia then reached base as well with a bunt single.
Colby Geddis delivered the key hit, one of only for in the game for Mansfield, an RBI single up the middle to deliver the go-ahead run. Then Anthony Sacchetti followed with an RBI single.
Blinn worked 3 1/3 innings as Mansfield’s starting pitcher, allowing two hits and a walk, while striking out five.
Gilleran came on in relief in the fourth inning to extricate the Hornets out of a bases loaded jam. Gilleran allowed just one hits over 3 2/3 innings of work, not issuing a walk, while taking four strikeouts.
Franklin had loaded the bases in the fourth inning on a walk, a single and a hit batsman. Gilleran induced a popup to Hornet second baseman Luke Urban for the second out of the frame and then notched a strikeout to end the threat.
In addition, Hornet catcher Eric Sullivan gunned down a would-be base-strealer in the fifth inning.
“The kids proved to themselves how good of a baseball team they can be,” Hall added. “A win like this gives us a lot of confidence going ahead. It’s a good sign.”
The Hornets remain at home for a 4:15 start Monday against Milford.
Tri-County 16, Avon 3
AVON — Gerrard Ayotte smacked three hits and drove in five runs as Tri-County won the Mayflower League game. Ayotte stroked a two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning to put the Cougars in front 6-2 and then laced a two-out single in the sixth inning to build an 8-2 margin.
Junior Keith Albertinetti went 5-for-5 at the plate, while junior Will Bedard went 4-for-5.
Freshman Nathan McCurdy took his first varsity pitching win, allowing five hits over six innings, while taking seven strikeouts.
The Cougars next have a 7 p.m. contest Monday at Old Colony.
