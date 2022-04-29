MANSFIELD — After jumping out in front, the Mansfield High baseball team never looked back, taking a 4-2 Hockomock League win over Walpole High at home on Friday.
The Hornets scored three runs in the first inning to take an early lead and added one in the second. Walpole scored in the second and third innings to round out the scoring.
After starting the season slow, the Hornets won their third straight in which they have outscored their opponents 18-7 and built some momentum.
“It’s massive,” Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. “One of the things we’ve kept preaching is we’re a really good baseball team, we just need to fine tune a few thing and we’ll start to get on a roll.The train’s rolling now. It’s not going to stop and I’m looking forward to that.”
Anthony Sacchetti had a hit and drove in two runs, James Gilleran had two hits and an RBI, and Conner Zukowski scored two runs Connor Curtis added an RBI.
Aaron Blinn pitched four innings with seven strikeouts while Curtis closed out the game, striking two over three innings.
“I just keep telling the boys we’re executing the right way and if we put the ball in play good things are going to happen,” Hall said. “I expect that to happen going forward.”
Mansfield (5-3, 3-3) hosts Sharon Saturday at 2 p.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth 9, Apponequet 0
DIGHTON — The Falcons only struck out once while scoring three rns in the first inning, one in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Eight D-R batters had hits. Myles Mendoza had three hits while Hendrix Pray and Jacob Supernard had two hits. Ben Miller had a two-run single and Josh Rebelo had two RBIs.
On the mound, Jaden LaFleur went the distance, allowing five hits while striking out three.
Dighton-Rehoboth (5-3) will play on Monday, visiting Greater New Bedford Regional.
Braintree 5, King Philip 4
BRAINTREE — The Wamps scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.
King Philip took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the sixth, but Braintree tied it up entering the seventh inning where KP scored again for a 4-3 lead before Braintree answered for the win.
Brady Sencaj had three hits for the Warriors, driving in two runs. Travis Crawford and Will Astorino each had two hits. On the hill, Tommy McLeish had three strikeouts in three innings.
King Philip (8-3, 6-2) plays Monday at Oliver Ames.
Westwood 8, Norton 4
NORTON — Westwood rallied late, scoring five in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to pull out the win.
The Lancers scored first, putting up two runs in the third and one in the fourth to go ahead 3-0. Trailing 8-3, they added one more in the seventh.
Jack Nihill had two hits for Norton, leading the team. Evan Lander scored twice, driving in one run. Connor Lynch pitched five innings, striking out six.
Norton (3-5) will play on Monday at Ashland.