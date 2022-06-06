MANSFIELD — A walk-off sacrifice by Jimmy Gilleran in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed third-seeded Mansfield to survive a scare from No. 30 Danvers High for a 6-5 win in the first round of their MIAA Div. 2 baseball state tournement game Monday.
The win moves Mansfield into the Round of 16, where it will play No. 14 Marblehead at a date and time to be determined.
With the game on the line and outs to give, Gilleran's presence at the plate to drive in the winning run from third was
"Jimmy has been our guy this year," Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. "He's just been crushing it all-around. ... He always seems to find a way, but it's a good team win for us. Everyone contributed and did things the right way. I can't say enough good things about this club."
Gilleran added a two-run single and a solo homer to his day on top of the sac fly.
Danvers scored first in the first inning, but Mansfield answered with a three-run third inning. Danvers scored twice in the fifth to tie the game up and took the lead with a two-run sixth to make it 5-4.
Mansfield added one in the sixth before the Gilleran fly out to send the Hornets home happy.
Div. 2 FR - No. 2 King Philip 8, No. 31 Melrose 1
WRENTHAM — Second-ranked King Philip Regional rolled in an 8-1 win over No. 31 Melrose, getting shutdown pitching from Rudy Gately and Tommy Martorano, who combined for one-run baseball with 10 strikeouts.
KP scored four times in the first inning, bringing nine batters to the plate. The Warriors added one in the third and fourth innings, and wrapped up scoring with two in the sixth inning.
Shawn Legere had two hits and two runs scored. Travis Crawford also had two hits and one run scored.
King Philip moves on in Division 2 play to face No. 18 Plymouth North, who upset No. 15 Westboro in a 4-0 shutout. First pitch from King Philip will be on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Div. 2 FR - No. 4 North Attleboro 12, No. 29 Somerset Berkley 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — North Attleboro racked up 15 hits and scored 12 runs in its 12-2 win over No. 29 Somerset Berkley.
The No. 4 Rocketeers saw Gavin Wells go 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in a seven-run third inning. The seven-run spot came on seven hits from North Attleboro.
After Somerset Berkley hit back-to-back solo homers in the first inning, Tyler DeMattio hit a two-run homer to even the score through one frame. A Gio Martello single scored the go-ahead run for the Rocketeers ahead of the seven-run third. The final runs of the game came in the fourth, when Jordan Paradis hit a two-run single into center field.
On the mound Tyler Bannon went six innings, allowing four hits with two earned runs. He struck out nine and walked three. DeMattio, Wells, Tyler Bannon, Danny Curran and Dillon Harding each had multiple hits.
North Attleboro moves on to host No. 13 Westfield in the next round. Date and time of the game has yet to be determined.
No. 11 Dighton Rehoboth 3, No. 22 Bishop Fenwick 1
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth got a go-ahead two-run homer from Mason Kulpa in the fifth inning to help bring it to a 3-1 win over Bishop Fenwick.
Dighton-Rehoboth scored once in the fourth before the two-run homer. Fenwick scored its lone run in the fifth, getting held back by Sam Watts in a two-hit complete game effort. He struck out six.
"That was a big hit for us, no question about it," D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson said on Kulpa's homer.
The win in Division 3 play gives Dighton-Rehoboth a date with No. 27 North Reading, who defeated No. 6 Nipmuc Regional, with first pitch coming from a to be determined location this week.
No. 7 Seekonk 8, No. 26 Lunenberg 3
SEEKONK — The seventh ranked Seekonk Warriors are moving onto the next round of Division 4 action, beating Lunenberg.
Seekonk scored once in the first, added two in the third and generated the put away runs in the fourth and sixth with three and two runs scored, respectively, in each frame.
Cullen Steitz had two doubles and three RBIs. Kevin Crowe had two hits with two RBIs. On the mound Jaden Arruda went the distance with six strikeouts and two walks.
Seekonk moves on to play No. 10 Northbridge, and will host the game at a to be determined date and time.