MANSFIELD -- After watching a five-run lead wilt away, the Mansfield High baseball team delivered a two-out tally in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a hard-earned 6-5 Hockomock League decision over King Philip Regional High Tuesday.
The Hornets used a two-out walk to No. 4 batter Chris Potts on a 3-and-2 pitch with the bases loaded to force in Colby Geddis with the winning run.
Geddis led off the frame with a first-pitch single into right. With two outs, Anthony Sachetti and James Gilleran both drew walks to jam the bags for the Hornets.
Mansfield received a strong relief pitching performance by freshman righthander Jake Maydak, who got Mansfield out of a fifth-inning jam with a strikeout for the final out of the frame.
Maydak stranded the go-ahead run for KP at second base in the sixth inning by inducing a pair of fly-ball outs after Tom Martarano had singled and stole second base.
Then in the seventh inning, Maydak stranded a KP runner (Sean Legere walk, stolen base) at third base, notching a strikeout on a 3-and-2 pitch for the first out, then inducing another pair of flyouts to end the game.
King Philip scored three runs in the fifth inning to tie the score at 5-all. McCasland stroked a leadoff double into center field, and with two outs, Legere had an RBI single to center, Conor Cooke doubled in another run, and Nick Viscusi had an RBI single to left to bring the visitors back.
The Warriors got on the scoreboard in the third inning as Legere (three hits, a walk) stroked a two-out single and Cooke then hammered an RBI triple to center field with Cooke scoring later on a wild pitch.
Potts reached base on a controversial strikeout and passed ball for Mansfield in the first inning, allowing Mansfield to score four runs.
Luke Urban drew a walk and scored on a Sachetti double. The Hornets tallied twice on two-out Warrior wild pitches with Potts and Jack Colby (walk) scoring. Then Aaron Blinn lined an RBI single off of the glove of the KP pitcher.
Kevin McCasland came on in relief for the Warriors in the fourth inning and retired six of the next seven Hornet batters that he faced, four on strikeouts, allowing the Warriors to gain some comeback energy.
The Hornets increased their lead to 5-0 in the second inning as Eric Sullivan belted a leadoff double into right field and scored on another Warrior wild pitch.
The Hornets and Warriors meet again Wednesday at King Philip.
