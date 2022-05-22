MILFORD -- The Mansfield High baseball team took home a 15-2 win over Milford High on Saturday in a game called after five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Hornets scored seven runs in the first inning and added six in the third inning. Two more came around in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Hornets.
"We were talking about our hitting approach at the plate the last week and we put everything together (Saturday)," Mansfield coach Chris Hall said. "That was good to see."
Matt DeShiro (three hits) and Connor Curtis had three RBIs apiece while Anthony Sacchetti and Jared Fraone each had two RBIs.
Mansfield (12-6, 10-5) plays hosts Attleboro Monday.