FOXBORO — With the bases loaded, Tom Marcucella delivered the winning run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Foxboro High baseball team nipped Canton High 7-6 Friday in a Hockomock League game.
Foxboro broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth inning; overcame a 5-3 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning; and then broke a 6-6 tie in its last at-bat.
In the final frame, Cam Prescott drew a walk and advanced on a wild pitch. Jack Watts was intentionally walked with both Warriors advancing on a Ryan Leclair sacrifice. Sean O’Leary was intentionally walked to jam the bags.
With one out, Marcucella beat out an infield roller for his second hit of the game to score Prescott with the winning run. Mike Lavita also had two hits for Foxboro (5-9).“It feels good to win a game like that,” Foxboro coach Derek Suess said. “It was a great effort coming back and making necessary plays to win.”
Prescott pitched the first five innings, allowing five hits, while taking five strikeouts. Dylan Quinn came on in relief for the final two innings.
Bishop Feehan 8, Bishop Fenwick 3
ATTLEBORO — Andrew Cooke scattered three hits over six innings of work on the pitching mound as the Shamrocks won the Catholic Central League Cup semifinal round game at Beach Field.
Cooke retired the Bishop Fenwick side in order in the first, third and fifth innings, allowing one run in the fourth inning and two in the sixth.
Kevin Barrera, the No. 2 batter in the order, was 4-for-4 at the plate and drove in three runs. Matt Mason, Matt Linehan and Zach Stephenson all contributed two hits to the 12-hit attack.
The Shamrocks gained a 2-0 first inning lead as Stephenson doubled, then both Barrera and Linehan belted RBI singles. The Shamrocks then added six runs on six hits in the fifth inning with Barrera having a two-run double and Josh Lancaster a two-run single.
The Shamrocks are next scheduled to play at Austin Prep Sunday at 2 p.m. for the CCL title.
Old Colony 11, Tri-County 8
FRANKLIN — Old Colony used a four-run third inning to take the lead and then built its advantage with a two-run seventh inning to win the Mayflower League game. Logan Dahl and Stephen Brown each had two hits for the Cougars (6-3).
Tri-County gained a 2-0 first inning lead on a Dahl base hit and a 4-0 second inning lead on a two-run double off the bat of Gerrard Ayotte.
Norton 7, Millis 0
NORTON — James Patridge pitched a complete game one-hitter and recorded 10 strikeouts as the Lancers won their Tri-Valley League regular season finale. Norton closed at 9-7 overall and a 6-2 in the Small School Division of the TVL.
Norton took the lead in the first inning and then broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning with Evan Lander and Austin Nosky belting RBI doubles.
