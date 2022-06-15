BROCKTON — All that the King Philip Regional High baseball team could manage against Mansfield High on Wednesday was one run in their MIAA Division 2 state semifinal clash.
But that was all Warriors pitcher Tommy Martorano needed as the junior southpaw limited the third-seeded Hornets to just one hit in a sterling 1-0 shutout, advancing second seed King Philip into the state final.
Martorano had pitched only a handful of innings entering the game — all in the state tournament, but his work was masterful as the crafty lefty punched out 11 Mansfield batters and allowed only one hit in the third inning.
Even with a limited history of Martorano, Mansfield head coach Chris Hall felt his team was prepared for him, with Hornet players knowing what he’s capable of doing on the mound.
“I think we had a good scouting report on Martorano,” Hall said. “A lot of guys on our team played with him in the offseason and he’s a really good pitcher. When he brings it, he brings it.
“You expect that in these types of tournament games, and we just didn’t get enough hits to win the game. Tip your cap to a pitcher like him to throw the way he did after not throwing a ton of innings this year.”
King Philip head coach Jeff Plympton didn’t expect Martorano to go all seven innings, anticipating four innings from his starter before going to the bullpen.
With the bullpen getting loose near the midway point of the game, it was Martorano’s game to lose control of, but he never did.
“I was hoping at least four (innings) and then we go from there, but he was electric today,” Plympton said. “We wanted to keep somebody ready to go in case it went south and we had confidence (in our bullpen). We were planning on going with Martorano until he couldn’t any more. “
King Philip’s lone run came in the third inning when Shawn Legere drove in Matt Kelley with an RBI single. The Warriors could have scored earlier in the inning, but ran into an out at third base with Max Robison getting tagged out in a rundown.
Kelley took second base on the play and Legere followed with his go-ahead hit.
The extra run didn’t mater, but could have proved costly had anything happened at the plate for Mansfield. Plympton said working the bases is going to be something that will be focused on ahead of Saturday’s final against top-seeded Milton.
“Base running is a huge part of baseball so we’ll definitely be covering that in practice because we can’t be having that in a championship game,” Plympton said. “They were resilient and came back and made plays in the field.”
Hornets senior Aaron Blinn pitched well for Mansfield, striking out three over six innings while allowing eight hits and the lone earned run.
“Blinn is fantastic and he dealt a good game,” Plympton said. “He’s accurate and throws all his pitches for strikes and was keeping guys off-balance. ... It made for a good game.”
Despite the strong pitching, Hall looked to his team’s hitting, saying the Hornets just couldn’t find timely hitting to bring runners in. In total, Mansfield had six base runners, three of which reached by an error.
“Today, we just didn’t get a couple extra hits, and that was the end of it,” Hall said.
After a slow start to the season, the Hornets ran off a nine-game win streak through late April and early May to earn their No. 3 ranking in Division 2, and played with confidence the rest of the way, finishing at 17-8.
“I’m extremely proud of them. We talked about it all week,” Hall said. “we started the season 1-4, two of those games were against teams playing each other for the state championship, one lost in the Final 4 and the other is the 47th ranked team in the country. I knew we were going to be a good team, ... the boys just kept battling and they’re resilient. I’m very proud of them. I don’t think anyone in the state had us making it this far at the beginning of the season and I had confidence in us the entire year.”
For King Philip, the job’s not done. The Warriors will play Saturday in the Division 2 state final against the Wildcats, who dispatched North Attleboro 13-6 in their state semifinal on Tuesday. Game time is at 6 p.m. at Holy Cross’ Fitton Field in Worcester.