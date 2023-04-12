MANSFIELD — Mansfield High’s Jake Maydak turned in a complete-game effort on the mound to help the Hornets to 5-2 baseball win over Oliver Ames High on Wednesday.
Maydak allowed eight hits and just two runs to get Mansfield back in the win column. The Hornets’ junior was a key at the plate as well with a double with an RBI.
Mansfield broke a 1-all tie with three runs in the third inning, but Oliver Ames answered with a run in the fourth inning to pull back to 4-2 before Mansfield came back with a run in the sixth.
Matt DeShiro drove in a run and scored twice for the Hornets while Connor Curtis had an RBI and Sam Martin scored a run in the win.
Mansfield (2-2) hosts Taunton on Friday.
Attleboro 1, King Philip 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers pushed across the only run of the Hockomock League pitchers’ duel in the sixth inning with Jack Huntington credited with an RBI to score Casey Victorio.
On the mound for Attleboro, Jonny Pagano, went the distance in a 94-pitch effort, striking out five batters and scattering four hits.
King Philip’s Rudy Gately took the loss, striking out five in 5 2/3 innings of work. The Warriors drew five walks in the loss.
King Philip (2-2) hosts Foxboro on Friday. Attleboro (2-2) visits Oliver Ames on Thursday.
North Attleboro 8, Milford 4
MILFORD — The Rocketeers collected runs runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, and capped the scoring with a four-run sixth inning to put the game away after Milford scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie it.
North’s sixth inning was highlighted by Dillon Harding’s bases-clearing double. He finished the day with two hits and four RBIs.
Gio Martello was the winning pitcher for North with two innings of relief duty. North Attleboro (2-2) visits Stoughton Friday.
Medway 3, Norton 2
MEDWAY — Both teams went scoreless over the first six innings before combining for all five runs in the seventh inning as Medway walked it off on Norton.
The Mustangs posted three runs in the bottom of the seventh after Norton’s two-run top half of the inning. Ryan Viera pitched into the seventh inning for Norton before leaving, striking out three while allowing four hits and finishing with a no-decision.
Jake Seaver led Norton with three hits and an RBI. Jack LaLiberty had two hits and an RBI.
Bristol-Plymouth 15, Tri-County 5
FRANKLIN — Tri-County got a three-RBI day from Terrelle Perreira which included a two-run homer, but it wasn’t enough.
Nathan McCurdy had two hits and two RBIs for the Cougars (1-2), who were tied with the Craftsmen at 5-5 in the fifth inning before the floodgates opened for the visitors.