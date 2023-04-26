ATTLEBORO — An RBI single by Brody McKenna walked it off for the Attleboro High baseball team on Wednesday afternoon in a 7-6 win over Foxboro High.

After a leadoff walk to Andrew Gorman to open the bottom of the seventh inning, Jacob Bettencourt took over on the basepaths as a pinch runner. A Cooper Johnson single into left field put two on with no outs as the lineup flipped over to McKenna, the leadoff man.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.