ATTLEBORO — An RBI single by Brody McKenna walked it off for the Attleboro High baseball team on Wednesday afternoon in a 7-6 win over Foxboro High.
After a leadoff walk to Andrew Gorman to open the bottom of the seventh inning, Jacob Bettencourt took over on the basepaths as a pinch runner. A Cooper Johnson single into left field put two on with no outs as the lineup flipped over to McKenna, the leadoff man.
McKenna worked the count before hitting the ball back past the Warriors’ pitcher and into center field. Bettencourt scored standing up to complete a rally after Attleboro had trailed at one point 6-1 through three innings.
Attleboro head coach Steve Dunlea opted to let McKenna swing away, as opposed to taking a small-ball approach to move the runners over with no outs.
“He’s been hitting line drives and putting the ball in play. I wanted to give him the opportunity to swing away on that one,” Dunlea said. “The top of the order coming up, I felt we had three good chances (at scoring the game-winning run.) Brody said he could hit one in the gap and I gave him the green light and he’s been seeing it well.”
Following a five-run third inning that put Foxboro up 6-1, Attleboro came back to score twice in the fourth inning and then three more in the fifth to even the score. Attleboro scored all of their runs on eight hits, while Foxboro had six hits.
“That’s a lot on the seniors, they’re experienced. We’re not going to panic and we’re going to chip away,” Dunlea said. “There was a little more confidence in the dugout today. We were due.”
On the mound for Attleboro was Ryan Landry, a freshman making his first varsity start. After early command issues, Landry exited the game with the bases loaded and AHS trailing 3-1, as he allowed four earned runs with four strikeouts and six walks. Relief from Owen Lombardo was pivotal as he went five innings, striking out two while limiting Foxboro to no walks, no runs and only four hits.
“Ryan’s a talented kid,” Dulea said. “Nerves, he’s a freshman, it’s his first start. He’s going to be very good for us going forward. Owen Lombardo did a fantastic job. We put him in a tough situation with the bases loaded, but he battled and he’s a senior with leadership and a lot of fight.”
Foxboro head coach Derek Suess said the Warriors didn’t capitalize on the early issues by Landry as much as he hoped, saying Attleboro deserved credit for rallying to take the win.
“We had a few OK at-bats, we just didn’t take advantage as much as we’d like,” Suess said. “We had one big inning, and from that point on (Lombardo) came in and pretty much shut us down. Attleboro deserves all the credit to come back and take the game. ... We have good communicate (what to look for in an at bat,) and make a effort in doing so. I don’t know if we applied many of those adjustments and it showed. We couldn’t string along hits.”
The Bombardiers were led at the plate by McKenna’s three hit day. Peter DelPozzo, Aiden Hochwarter and Matt Harvie added RBIs. For Foxboro, Sean O’Leary had two hits, with both Mat Sullivan and Louis Carangelo driving in two runs. On the mound for Foxboro was Nolan Gordon, who went six innings with five strikeouts and only two earned runs. Ryan LeClair pitched the seventh inning.
Attleboro (4-4) visits Franklin on Saturday while Foxboro (5-4) visits Canton on Thursday. Suess said the need to bounce back is immediate with Davenport Division implications at stake.
“We have to bounce back,” Suess said. “We don’t have time to work on stuff. We have to just have a new mindset (on Thursday.) Every game is important in the Hockomock League and this would’ve been big for us, but there’s nothing you can do. Bounce back for Canton, a big one in the Davenport Division. That’s all we’re focusing on right now.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.