ROCHESTER — A two-run single by Myles Mendoza in the fourth inning scored the go-ahead run for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team in a 5-3 win over Old Rochester Regional High on Friday.
D-R scored two in the first inning, twice in the fourth and once in the sixth as Mendoza finished the day with a hit and two two RBIs. Hendirx Pray had two of D-R’s five hits in the South Coast Conference win.
Sam Watts pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to hold Old Rochester Regional at bay.
“He did a really good job for us out of the bullpen,” D-R head coach Bill Cuthbertson said.
In a game on Thursday, Ben Miller threw four innings of shutout ball in relief as the Falcons trimmed Norton, 11-2, to improve their Tri-Valley League record to 6-2.
Dighton-Rehoboth (9-5) plays on Monday, visiting Wareham.
Seekonk 10, Wareham 4
SEEKONK — The Warriors scored three in the first inning, two in the fourth, two in fifth and three more in the sixth to lock up the South Coast Conference win.
Jaden Arruda went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Collin Steitz had an inside-the-park home run for Seekonk (6-8), which hosts Case on Monday.