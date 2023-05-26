DIGHTON — After three consecutive innings of being unable to push the go-ahead run across, the Dighron-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team finally punched through in the bottom of the ninth to take a 4-3 win over Bishop Feehan High on Friday.

The Shamrocks had loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with the score at 3-all, but were unable to score, opening the door for the Falcons.

