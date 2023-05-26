DIGHTON — After three consecutive innings of being unable to push the go-ahead run across, the Dighron-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team finally punched through in the bottom of the ninth to take a 4-3 win over Bishop Feehan High on Friday.
The Shamrocks had loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with the score at 3-all, but were unable to score, opening the door for the Falcons.
Jordan Castro’s ground-rule double led off the bottom half of the ninth for D-R. Ben Miller followed by roping the ball up the middle to score Castro from second and send the Falcons home happy while also keeping their MIAA postseason hopes alive.
“The good thing is, today we swung the bats better than we have been recently,” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “We didn’t strike out as much, but we did with runners on base. We started swinging a little better as the game went on. Thank God we were able to get the hit when we did.”
The Falcons opened the game with two runs in the first inning on a Lucas LeTourneau sacrifice fly and a Brennan Silva RBI double. The Shamrocks answered in the second inning on a Brett Jussaume RBI single and a Shane Evans walk with the bases loaded to tie it at 2-2.
A passed ball in the bottom of the fourth scored a run for the Falcons, but Feehan answered again in their next at-bat in the fifth on a Evans RBI single to score Damon Frenette. From there, the Shamrocks struggled with just one hit after Evans’ RBI knock.
The Falcons’ pitching staff made the game a duel of arms. Hayden Bessette exited in the seventh with six strikeouts, giving way to Aidan Mello and then Charlie Roth in relief, who kept D-R in it entering the bottom of the ninth.
“That’s the best Hayden’s pitched all year long,” Cuthbertson said.”He stepped up and gave us seven great innings. Charlie, I think has pitched two-thirds of an inning all season and came in with the go-ahead run on third with one out. He was able to wiggle out of it. I’m really happy for the guys, I’m proud of them. We’ve got a little bit of a pulse.”
On the other end, the Shamrocks went to the bullpen early after Blake Dery’s early exit. Jake Rosati entered in the bottom of the fourth and worked until the bottom of the ninth, leaving with the loss. Collectively, the Shamrocks fanned five D-R batters.
Miller and Mello finished with two hits apiece for D-R. Miller and LeTourneau were credited with RBIs for the Falcons. Jussaume had two of Feehan’s three hits.
The win lifts Dighton-Rehoboth to 8-11, and on the cusp of a potential playoff spot in the MIAA Division 3 postseason. As of Friday morning the Falcons were ranked the No. 38 team, narrowly outside the top-32 cut for teams guaranteed a bid. The win over Division 1 playoff-bound Feehan will help Dighton-Rehoboth’s case, but Sunday’s game at home against Greater New Bedford Regional will be one that could make or break the Falcons’ season.
“The playoffs have really begun for us already,” Cuthbertson said. “We were 1-9, and now we’re 8-11 and 7-2 in the second half. We’re not that far away from getting into the top-32 so the win was crucial. We’ve got to find a win on Sunday and, hopefully, the numbers work in our favor.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.