NORTON — Freshman Benjamin Miller and senior Josh Rebello each had a pair of hits with both scoring a run and driving in a run as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High baseball team pounded Norton High, 11-2, in a non-league contest on Thursday.
Senior shortstop Myles Mendoza also had a hit, scored a run and drove in a pair as the Falcons collected just five hits, but took advantage of seven walks. Hendrix Pray threw four strong innings in the win.
D-R (8-5) returns to action Friday at Old Rochester for a 3:45 p.m. matchup.
Norton (3-8) had three hits and an RBI from Evan Lander, along with a pair of hits and walks from third baseman Kevin Marinilli. The Lancers host Holliston Saturday.
Foxboro 11, Norwell 1
Sean O’Leary, Liam Mulkern, and Tom Marcucella each drove in a pair of runs and pitchers Drew Peterson and Mulkern did not allow an earned run as the host Warriors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the non-league victory.
Foxboro scored three in the first, three in the second, and put the game away with a five-run sixth, as Peterson gave up just two hits in his four innings of work and Mulkern pitched the final two innings.
Ryan LeClair had three hits and a run scored, Sean O’Leary had a hit, two RBI and three runs scored, Louis Carangelo had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Mulkern also had a pair of hits, including a double.
Foxboro (9-5) hosts Hockomock League rival Sharon on Monday.