WORCESTER -- The top ranked Milton Wildcats knocked off No. 2 King Philip on Saturday evening, winning its first Div. 2 state title in school history with a 4-1 win at Fitton Field.
The loss closes the season at 16-9 for the Warriors. It was a long season where head coach Jeff Plympton felt the team was overlooked in rankings for most of it. However, the thoughts and reflections of the season culminating at the state final were all positive after the program wasn't in a good place a few years ago.
"We came up a little short," Plympton said. "I'm just proud of the way the guys played."
Milton got on the board first with a single by Owen McHugh into left to score Jimmy Fallon. Despite the run allowed, KP pitcher Rudy Gately worked out of the inning, stranding two runners to avoid more danger.
The Wildcats added another in the second, getting a bases loaded fielders' choice to score one. King Philip tried to work a double play on the fielders' choice but couldn't complete the turn, thought it did force Milton to strand runners on.
King Philip's first run of the game came in the top of the third, getting a one out double from Eli Reed that went off the shortstop's glove and into deep left-center field. Reed was brought home by Max Robison in the following at bat, with Robison singling into right field.
"We stuck around, and that's where we kind of wanted to be," Plympton said. "Just to be able to be one or two runs down, with our bats [hopefully] coming around to make it up. It just didn't happen."
Milton added another in the fourth on a passed ball, scoring Marcus Ollivierre, and the dagger came from an RBI triple from Milton's Jimmy Fallon in the bottom of the sixth to make it 4-1.
The knock drove Gately out the game with one out and a runner on third in the sixth. Tommy McLeigh entered and stranded runners to make it a three-run game entering the seventh inning.
"I had all the confidence in the world in Rudy. He's a hell of a pitcher for the last two years for us and I'm excited for him to come back," Plympton said. "Tommy McLeish coming in a tough spot, that's not easy. He has composure and did a fantastic spot.
Needing three for extras, Brendan Sencaj led off the seven with a stand-up triple and scored on a ground out from Gately. The Warriors were unable to make any more magic happen, grounding out to second to end their season.
Northeastern University commit and Milton ace Charles Walker struck out seven, keeping King Philip off balance all day with a combination of a hard fastball and good off-speed.
"Heck of a fastball, probably sitting around 90 (miles an hour)," Plympton said. "That's probably the best curveball we've seen all year. So that's just next level, that's who you're going to see in Division I baseball. I thought we gave him a pretty good bid, too."
The state title game was the first for King Philip since last reaching a state final more than 40 years ago. Milton ends the season with a record of 22-3.