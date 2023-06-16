WORCESTER — For the second straight year, the King Philip Regional High baseball team had its state title dreams denied by Milton High in Worcester as the defending MIAA Division 2 state champion Wildcats successfully held on to their crown in a 6-2 win Friday night.
Despite the loss, playing at Polar Park, the venue for the minor league team Worcester Red Sox, still made for an exciting trip for the Warriors.
“I thought we were pretty locked in and excited to be back,” King Philip head coach Jeff Plympton said. “To play at a venue like this is awesome and the guys were pumped. It didn’t go our way, there were a few things in the game they’re going to harp on.
“It happens. It is what it is, but I’m super proud of these guys.”
The Warriors jumped on Milton early, playing as the away team, with a leadoff single from Max Robison to open the game. With one out, Drew Herlin roped the ball into the gap to move Robison to third and put runners on the corners.
Tommy Martorano found a hole with a line drive through the infield to score Robison, making it an early 1-0 game before Milton had first swings.
The scoring went silent until the third inning, when Milton did its most damage in a three-run frame. After two singles and a walk loaded the basses, KP starting pitcher Rudy Gately walked in a run with no outs to tie the game at 1-1.
Gately induced a ground ball to set up a double play, but an errant throw from the middle infield cleared the bases, making it a 3-1 game in favor of the Wildcats, who never looked back.
The Warriors had chances to put runs on the board the rest of the way, but struggled to cut into the lead. Down by three runs following an RBI single from Milton’s Owen McHugh, the Warriors answered on a Tommy McLeish RBI single to cut the gap to 4-2.
With Gately on third and McLeish on second, and leadoff batter Max Robison up with two outs, Milton’s Tommy Mitchell sailed one to the backstop but the Warriors were unable to capitalize. Another errant pitch from Mitchell skipped away, but an aggressive Gately was cut down trying to score to bring the game within one.
“It’s tough to get runs and I know we were at the heart of our lineup, but I trust Rudy to make decisions,” Plympton said. “I thought he got a decent jump and they made a great play. It is what it is, but we were looking to get runs and I can’t fault him for being aggressive.”
Milton, fired up and smelling victory, scored on a Jimmy Fallon RBI base hit and a first-and-third double steal to make it 6-2 after six innings and King Philip was unable to get anything going in the seventh inning to fall short of a state title by one game for the second straight year.
The Warriors dealt with hard-throwing Milton starter Owen McHugh until the middle of the sixth inning, before he was relieved by another hard-thrower, lefty Tommy Mitchell.
“McHugh is an awesome pitcher and Mitchell coming in, it’s like us throwing Martorano,” Plympton said. “We knew they had velocity and I was happy with how we responded in that first inning with putting a run up. ... We were threatening, but we just couldn’t get that hit we needed. I’m still proud of these kids.”
The return to another state final was one that was nothing short of impressive for the Warriors, who went through Agawam, North Attleboro, Westwood and St. Mary’s of Lynn along with a gauntlet of Hockomock League schools throughout the regular season. Next season will bring a new challenge for King Philip as it moves up to the Division 1 level.
“It’s not an easy thing,” Plympton said. “I think the schedule we play, playing in the Hockomock League, it helps us get back. Moving up to Division 1 next year is not an easy thing, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”