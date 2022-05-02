FOXBORO — Senior Liam Mulkern’s bases-loaded RBI single back through the box lifted the Foxboro High baseball team to a gutsy 2-1 walk-off win over Milford High in 10 innings Monday.
The Warriors had several opportunities to closeout the game in the later innings, but could not capitalize until Mulkern’s hit in the 10th drove in Jack Watts with the winning run. Until then, Foxboro had left eight men on base.
“We had a few opportunities early on,” Foxboro coach Derek Suess said. “We had a few innings there at the end where didn’t get that much going offensively. Sean O’Leary kept us in the game out of the bullpen. He just challenged hitters, and we played great defense behind him.”
Working in relief, O’Learly pitched 5 1/2 innings while striking out seven and walking two. He allowed two hits. Foxboro mound starter Mathieu Slulivan went 4 2/3 innings, striking out three while allowing three hits and the lone earned run.
“It was a good confidence boost for all of us,” Suess said, “because Sullivan had struggled through his first few outings, so to see him pitch well, it’s a great feeling for that kid because he’s been working hard to be able to contribute for us at the best of his ability.
“Seeing him give us 4 2/3 innings is a bounce-back for him. I love that for that kid.”
O’Leary, who earned the win, battled through some injuries to turn in the best possible appearance the Warriors could get.
“Sean, we weren’t expecting him to play because he’s a little banged up, but he fought through and showed some physical toughness,” Suess said. “He’s someone we can rely on consistency and we wouldn’t want anyone else out there giving us a chance to stay in the game.”
Foxboro had eight hits, with Kenny Mello being the only Warrior with two. Mello also scored the other run for the Warriors.
Foxboro hosts Canton on Wednesday.