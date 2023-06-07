LEOMINSTER -- Mansfield High junior pitcher Jake Maydak struck out three and allowed only two earned runs as the No. 15 seeded Hornets stunned No. 2 Leominster High 6-2 in their MIAA Division 2 second-round game Wednesday to reach the state quarterfinals.
Maydak also added had two hits and an RBI at the plate while Mansfield junior Matthew DeShiro hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get the Hornets started.
Wyatt Bolduc had a triple and a double for Mansfield, senior catcher Aiden Jones a hit and two RBIs, and sophomore Luke Rogan chipped in a hit and an RBI.
Mansfield next travels to No. 10 seed St. Mary’s of Lynn for a spot in the state semifinals with the date and time of the game to be determined.
Seekonk 4, Tyngsboro 3
SEEKONK -- The No. 3 Warriors walked it off on No. 14 Tyngsboro, booking its spot in the Division 4 Elite 8 with a win.
After a leadoff double from Jake Lozowski, the Warriors were able to move the runner over on a single from Declan Lush. After a walk from Jaden Arruda to load the bases, SCC MVP Tyler Kropis roped an RBI single to send the Warriors home with the victory.
Kropis led the way with a 3-for-4, scoring a run. The Warriors responded to a run from Tyngsboro in the first inning with a two run bottom of the first with RBI hits from Kevin Crowe and Garyson Baldizar. The Seekonk added another run in the second on an RBI sac fly from Lozowski, but went cold until the seventh inning. Tynsgboro evened the game in the fifth inning.
Arruda pitched four innings, allowing an earned run with two punchouts. Jack LaSalle pitched an inning of relief and Declan Lush pitched the final two innings, striking out three to earn the winning decision.
The Warriors continue their run back to state final against No. 11 Millsbury at a date and time to be determined.