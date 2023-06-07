LEOMINSTER -- Mansfield High junior pitcher Jake Maydak struck out three and allowed only two earned runs as the No. 15 seeded Hornets stunned No. 2 Leominster High 6-2 in their MIAA Division 2 second-round game Wednesday to reach the state quarterfinals.

Maydak also added had two hits and an RBI at the plate while Mansfield junior Matthew DeShiro hit a two-run homer in the first inning to get the Hornets started.