ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High baseball team earned 5-2 a win over rival Attleboro High on Wednesday,
The Rocketeers struck first, scoring twice in the first inning on Derek Maceda’s RBI double to score Gio Martello, and Dillon Harding then scored on an error. The Bombardiers answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double.
North Attleboro added two more runs in the fourth inning off a Jordan Paradis RBI triple and an RBI single from Martello. The final run for the Rocketeers came from an Ayden Delaney sacrifice fly. Attleboro scored late, but came up short.
Paradis pitched five innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing two hits, two earned runs and three walks. Martello earned the save, pitching the final two innings.
King Philip 9, Canton 2
CANTON — Brendan Sancaj’s grand slam broke up a close game and sent the Warriors on to their fourth straight win in Hockomock League action.
Matt Kelley had four hits and three runs scored for King Philip while Drew Herlin had two hits with two RBIs. Max Robison (run, RBI), Rudy Gately (run, RBI), Tommy Martorano (run), Tommy McLeish (run), Cam Hasenfus (RBI) and Aiden Astorino each had hits in the win.
Hasenfus pitched six strong innings for King Philip with three hits allowed and two strikeouts as he gave up one earned run. Nate Pennini had one inning of relief work and a strikeout.
King Philip (9-3) hosts Taunton on Thursday.
Seekonk 10, Wareham 1
WAREHAM — Seekonk scored three runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and fifth and three in the seventh inning to romp.
Connor Flynn led the 11-hit day for the Warriors with three hits, an RBI and three runs scored. He also stole two bases. David Souto had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Jaden Arruda struck out 10 and allowed only one hit in five innings of work on the mound for Seekonk (10-2) which visits Dighton-Rehoboth on Tuesday.
Joseph Case 6, Dighton-Rehoboth 4
DIGHTON — The Falcons fell as they scored three in the third inning and once in the seventh, but came up short.
Case scored two in the third, one in the sixth and three in the seventh inning. D-R’s Lucas LeTourneau had two hits and an RBI and both Evan Dunn and Brennan Silva had an RBI.
D-R (1-9) hosts Old Rochester Friday.