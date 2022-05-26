NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High baseball team took a 7-3 win over Attleboro High on Thursday, improving the Rocketeers to 14-5 overall and 14-4 in the Hockomock League to close out its regular season.
Attleboro now sits at 5-15 (4-13 league), but is still currently in line for a postseason spot as the No. 32 team in the rankings. Should the rankings remain unchanged the rest of the week with games still to be played statewide in Div. I, the Bombardiers will be playing in the postseason.
“As of (Thursday morning) we were ranked 32nd because of the toughest strength-of-schedule in all of Div. I,” Attleboro coach Steve Dunlea said. “We had picked up some quality points against Bishop Feehan and Mansfield. We should get some sort of a point from this game.”
Despite a win being the goal, a “quality loss” against North Attleboro may have Attleboro in good shape after playing one of the toughest baseball schedules in the state.
“The goal obviously is to win, but if not, we wanted to keep it close,” Dunlea said. “We battled a lot of tough teams and we’re hoping to get that opportunity to get into the playoffs. We’ve played a lot better as of late.”
North scored three runs in the first and added another in the second. Attleboro pulled the game back to 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning, but a three-run spot in the bottom half of the inning saw North Attleboro pull away again for the final score.
Tyler Dunlea started on the hill for Attleboro, going 4 1/3 innings with two hits allowed and no earned runs. He struck out three. Billy Saltmarsh had an RBI and a hit. Sean O’Hara, in relief, helped Attleboro get out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the Bombardiers within striking distance in the sixth inning.
North pitcher Tyler Bannon struck out nine over five innings. He retired the side three times, including the third inning where he struck out all three batters. At the plate, North was led by David Floyd with two hits.
The Rocketeers play King Philip on Friday to close the regular season.
Tri-County 17, Bristol Agricultural 7
FRANKLIN — Tri-County went out on a winning note to finish at 4-14.
The senior group of John Greener, Owen Lopez, Joseph D’Agostino and Billy Bedard each had multiple hits and RBIs in their final high school game.