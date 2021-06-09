NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Gavin Wells belted a three-run homer in the first inning and Dennis Colleran allowed merely one run as the North Attleboro High baseball team routed Sharon 11-1 at Community Field Tuesday night in a Hockomock League game.
In improving to 8-5 overall, North moved into a tie for first place in the Davenport Division with Oliver Ames, both at 7-2.
The Rocketeers keep their title hopes alive with a re-match against Sharon Wednesday at Community Field.
Wells socked his three-run homer to left field in the first frame for North after Jared Penta (double) had scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
North added a pair of second inning runs on RBI singles off of the bats of Dan Curran and Penta in the second inning to increase the lead to 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.