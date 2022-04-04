NORTH ATTLEBORO — An extra-inning win set an exciting note to start the season for the North Attleboro High baseball team as the Rocketeers topped Mansfield High 5-4 Monday night in 14 innings.
The Rocketeers had a runner on first with one away in the 14th, with an error putting another runner on. An out at second on an attempted double-play by Mansfield led to another error trying to get the third out, allowing the runner who was on second scoring off the errant throw.
Both sides had strong pitching performances. the Rocketeers’ Jordan Paradise had a strong relief outing following starter Danny Curran. Derek Maceda was the winner in relief.
Mansfield struck first with a run in the first inning, then followed up with a run in the third, fifth and sixth inning off a solo homer by Jared Fraone. He finished with three hits.
North Attleboro had three runs in the bottom of the first, starting the game with three straight singles from Maceda, Tyler DeMattio and Curran to get the offense going. The Rocketeers added another in the bottom of the sixth to tie up the score off a sac fly by Tyler Bannon.
Connor Curtis and Jimmy Gilleran pitched nine innings without allowing an earned run, scattering two hits and striking out 10 in that span. Gilleran also had two hits and two RBI.
Oliver Ames 5, Attleboro 4
EASTON — The Bombardiers opened their campaign with a walkoff loss to the Tigers in Hockomock League action.
The Bombardiers battled back from a 3-1 deficit, eventually taking a 4-3 lead before walks and a hit batsman crippled the Bombardiers allowing Oliver Ames a chance to walk it off with a single.
Christian Dame went 2-for-3 with two singles. Cian Kelleher, Danny Johnson and Peter DelPozzo added hits.
On the mound, Parker Sackett tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with
Attleboro (0-1) is back in action on Tuesday at Franklin at 6:30 p.m.
King Philip 15, Foxboro 6
FOXBORO —King Philip took the Hockomock League romp, scoring early and late to win its first game of the season.
KP scored single runs in the first and second innings, then erupted for five runs in the third inning, one run in the fifth and sixth and posted a three-run seventh inning to cap off the win.
Travis Crawford had was 3-for-6 at the plate with two runs batted in. Matt Kelley had two hits and three RBI while Shawn Legere had a bases-clearing triple to score three with his only hit.
KP’s Ryan Gately pitched six innings, allowing six hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts.
Bishop Feehan 11, East Bridgewater 5
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan blasted 13 hits in dispatching the Vikings.
The Shamrocks scored four runs in the first inning, two in the third and four in the sixth to generate the bulk of the scoring.
”It was a good, solid win. They put a lot of pieces together today and I saw a lot of good things,” Bishop Feehan head coach Erik Eeverton said.
Ian Moser had two hits, including a home run. Zach Stevenson also had two hits and three runs scored while Casey Hanewich had two hits. Andrew Cook provided five strong innings on the mound.
Old Rochester 9, Seekonk 5
MATTAPOISETT — Old Rochester scored in consecutive innings to drop the Warriors.
Old Rochester scored once in the first and second innings four in the third and three more in the fourth inning to build a lead entering the late innings. Seekonk scored three runs in the first inning, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Matt Boutin was the only batter for Seekonk with multiple hits as he had two. Gavin Roberts pitched two strong innings in relief for the Warriors.