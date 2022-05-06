WRENTHAM — The North Attleboro High baseball team earned a 7-6 extra-innings win over King Philip Regional High on Friday, needing nine innings to come out on top.
Derek Maceda’s walk led to North’s go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. Maceda rounded third on a 4-6-3 double play and scored from second base to catch KP’s defense sleeping.
Both sides traded runs in the second and third innings, with North getting one run in both innings and King Philip scoring two in both innings. KP added another run in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead entering the later stages.
A four-run top of the seventh by North had King Philip on the ropes, needing one run to force extra innings. A Shawn Legere leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh led to him coming around to score the equalizer.
King Philip was led by Travis Crawford and Max Robison, who had two hits each. Both sides tallied seven hits and committed three errors. North Attleboro was led at the plate by two hits each from Tyler Bannon, Gavin Wells, Tyler DeMattio and Maceda. DeMattio had two RBIs and earned the winning decision, striking out six in relief.
The Warriors (9-4, 7-3) plays Saturday at Franklin at 7 p.m. North Attleboro (9-3, 9-1) returns on Monday, hosting Sharon.
Mansfield 5, Oliver Ames 4
MANSFIELD — A walk-off home-run by Jimmy Gilleran sent the Hornets home with the Hockomock League win.
Gilleran’s homer in the seventh capped a day where Oliver Ames took an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning. Mansfield battled back, scoring two in the third and fifth inning.
Connor Curtis and Jake Maydak had hits and RBIs in the win. On the mound, Gilleran pitched a complete game with five hits allowed and nine punchouts.
“Don’t let the Hornets get hot,” Mansfield head coach Chris Hall said. “Keep the train rolling.”
The Hornets (8-3, 6-3), winners of their last seven straight, will play again on Monday at home against Milford.
Canton 4, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro was held to three hits and a run from the second inning in its loss to Canton.
The Bombardiers had hits from Chrsitian Dame, Owen Taber and Cooper Johnson. Taber scored the lone run. Canton scored three times in the fourth and added one in the fifth.
Attleboro (3-8, 3-7) will play again on Monday, hosting Franklin.
Taunton 7, Foxboro 1
TAUNTON — Foxboro scored once, in the fourth inning, in its loss to Taunton.
The Warriors had three hits, getting a double from Louis Carangelo. He had one walk and RBI that scored Ryan LeClair.
Foxboro (7-6, 5-5) will play again on Monday at Stoughton.
Bourne 4, Seekonk 1
BOURNE — Seekonk only put up one run against Bourne on the road, scoring in the first inning.
Bourne answered in the fifth and sixth innings with two runs in each frame. Entering the fourth inning, Jaden Arruda had not allowed a hit for Seekonk. He finished with six strikeouts, and two unearned runs allowed.
Arruda went 2-for-3 at the plate. Cam Culpan also had two hits.
Seekonk (5-7) plays Monday at Apponequet.