NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High baseball team picked up a clutch comeback road win in Hockomock League play Friday afternoon, downing Canton High 3-2.
The Rocketeers trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning when Jordan Paradis hit a pinch-hit two-out double to score Brody Rosenberg from first to even the score. Paradis came around to score later in the inning on a ball hit to the outfield that was misplayed by a Canton outfielder, breaking the tie in the bottom of the sixth.
Canton’s runs were built off a North Attleboro error on a double steal in the first and an outfield error in the top of the sixth. North Attleboro pulled the game even in the third inning, with Tyler DeMattio hitting an RBI sacrifice fly.
Rocketeers pitcher Tyler Bannon went five innings, striking out nine while contributing two hits. Dillon Harding earned the win, pitching two innings and striking out five.
North Attleboro (6-1, 6-0) visits Walpole Saturday at 1 p.m.
Foxboro 16, Sharon 3 (6)
FOXBORO — An eight-run third inning put the Warriors in the drivers’ seat for their first win of the season, taking the Hockomock League victory, called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Foxboro rallied from a 2-1 deficit their eight-run third, adding one more in the fourth and six in the sixth inning.
Sean O’Leary finished 4-for-5 with three doubles as he drove in four runs and scored twice. Jack Watts, Tyler Precott, Mike Marcucella and Louis Carangelo each had two hits, combining for six RBIs.
Nolan Gordon pitched six innings, striking out four and allowing eight hits. Foxboro (1-4, 1-3) hosts Sharon on Saturday.
Taunton 4, Attleboro 0
TAUNTON — Attleboro’s Owen Lombardo and Parker Sackett combined for two shutout innings of relief, but the Bombardier bats were unable to plate any runs. Christian Dame and Owen Taber each had hits.
Attleboro (2-5, 2-4) will play again on Tuesday, hosting Stoughton.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — Franklin scored two runs in the seventh inning to rally for the Hockomock League win.
Franklin went up 1-0 early on, and Mansfield made a late push in the sixth inning to make it 2-1. Conner Zukowski led things off with a triple and Connor Curtis’ single drove him in to put the Hornets (1-3) ahead 2-1, but Franklin’s seventh inning turned the tide.
Aaron Blinn pitched five innings allowing no earned runs. Zukowski finished the day with three hits and Anthony Sacchetti had two hits and an RBI. Curtis also had two hits.
Mansfield visits North Quincy Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
King Philip 18, Milford (5)
WRENTHAM — King Philip took the lead in the first inning and extended it the rest of the way to take the mercy rule-shortened win.
Brendan Sencaj cleared the bases in the first inning on an error in the outfield, scoring a few and Matt DiFore added one run on an RBI single. KP added four more in the second, getting more to come around on another error on a Sencaj hit.
An RBI sacrifice fly by Dan Nineve and an RBI fielders choice off the bat of Eli Reed made it 10-2 in the second inning.
Shawn Legere hit a bases-clearing triple, driving in three to cap KP’s scoring in the bottom of the third.
Legere had four RBI in the win while Kelley had two hits, scoring four times. Ryan Gately had three runs scored and two RBI.
King Philip (7-1) next plays Wednesday, hosting Canton.
Norton 10, Bishop Feehan 7
NORTON — Five walks and a couple errors cost Bishop Feehan.
Norton scored twice in the first inning and once in the second inning. Five runs in the third inning helped give Norton its lead. Feehan added two runs in the first inning, one in the third, two in the fourth and two in the seventh inning.
Norton had eight hits while Feehan tallied 13. Casey Hanewich, Colin Findlen, Ben Feeley and Sean Stephenson each had multi-hit days for the Shamrocks. Connor Lynch and JD Artz each had two hits for Norton.
Feehan (6-2) visits Bishop Fenwick Monday while Norton (2-3) will host Millis.
Seekonk 10 Joseph Case 0
SWANSEA — Seekonk scored one run in the first and second innings, adding four in the third, one in the fourth and fifth, and two in the seventh inning to seal the win.
Jaden Aruda pitched six innings, striking out 11 with two walks and five hits. At the plate, Aruda went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kevin Crowe was 3-for-5 with two singles and a double. Tyker Kropis had three doubles with two RBIs for Seekonk (2-5).
Somerset Berkley 6, D-R 3
SOMERSET — Five errors by Dighton-Rehoboth paved the way for Somerset Berkley.
D-R scored twice in the first inning to go ahead with Jaden LaFleur driving in two on a single. Dighton-Rehoboth scored in the sixth on an RBI double by Caleb Newman. LaFleur pitched 4 2/3 innings.
Ben Miller coming in for relief. LaFleur had two hits and two RBIs.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-3) returns on Monday, hosting Old Rochester Regional.
On the mound, LaFleur went 4 2/3 innings with Ben Miller coming in for relief. LaFleur had two hits and two RBIs.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-3) returns on Monday, hosting Old Rochester Regional.