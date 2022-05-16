CANTON — The North Attleboro High baseball team secured at least a piece of the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title on Monday, taking home a 5-1 win over Canton High.
The Rocketeers scored three runs in the top of the third for a 3-1 lead, getting an RBI single from Danny Curran to score Derek Maceda to tie the game up at 1-1. Tyler DeMattio scored Dillon Harding on a sacrifice fly to break the tie and Danny Curran then drove in Jordan Paradis on a single.
North added two more in the top of the seventh on a Curran two-run double for added insurance.
Maceda and DeMattio each had two hits and two runs scored. Curran was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
On the mound, Curran went 3 2/3 innings to earn the win. He struck out four. Dillon Harding pitched in relief, going 3 1/3 of scoreless baseball with two strikeouts.
North Attleboro (11-4, 11-2) will play on Wednesday, hosting Stoughton.
Foxboro 3, Sharon 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors led the whole way, scoring solo runs in the second, third and sixth of their Hockomock League win.
Sharon got one back in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. The Warriors had six hits, with Sean O’Leary tallying two of them. Nolan Gordon went 6 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out six and allowing one unearned run.
Foxboro (11-6, 8-5) will play next on Wednesday, hosting Oliver Ames.
Franklin 4, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Hornets ran into strong pitching by the Panthers.
Matt Deshiro, Jared Fraone and Connor Curtis each had hits in the loss. Anthony Sacchetti went five innings, allowing four runs.
Mansfield (10-5, 8-4) plays at Taunton on Wednesday.
Taunton 17, Attleboro 1 (5)
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro had five hits in its mercy-rule loss with Brody McKenna tallying two of them. A 10-run third inning in favor of Taunton swung a 2-1 game well out of reach for the Bombardiers, who struggled to get anything going.
Attleboro (4-11, 4-10) plays on Wednesday, visiting King Philip.
King Philip 11, Milford 1
MILFORD — The Warriors pounded out 14 hits in their Hockomock League road rout.
Two runs in the second and third innings helped give King Philip the lead for good. KP added four more in the fourth and one in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Brendan Sencaj had three hits to lead the Warriors while Max Robison, Will Astorino (two doubles) and Eli Reed each had two hits. Reed and Matt Kelley had three RBIs apiece.
King Philip (11-6, 9-5) plays on Wednesday, hosting Attleboro.
Seekonk 6, Case 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk scored twice in the second inning, one in the fifth and three in the sixth in the South Coast Conference win.
Jaden Arruda had two hits, both doubles, including a stolen base. He went 6 1/3 innings and scattered four hits with five strikeouts, allowing two earned runs.
Seekonk (7-8) plays on Tuesday at Greater New Bedford Regional.
Norton 13, Dedham 3 (6)
NORTON — The Lancers snapped an eight-game losing skid, winning in six innings after scoring eight runs in the first three innings.
A four-run sixth put the game away for Norton, which talled only eight hits. Evan Lander and Connor Lynch had two hits each. Lynch hit a homer, driving in three runs while Lander drove in two.
Norton (4-11) plays at Dighton-Rehoboth on Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 12, Wareham 0 (5)
WAREHAM — D-R scored one run in the first inning, four in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth inning to help lock up the mercy-rule win in five innings.
Mason Culpa and Caleb Newman each had two hits and two RBIs. Hayden Bessette pitched all five innings, striking out four while not allowing a hit.
Dighton-Rehoboth (10-5) hosts Norton on Tuesday.