MILFORD — The North Attleboro High baseball team scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the second en route to a 9-2 win over Milford High on Thursday.
The Rocketeers added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to complete their scoring before Milford scored twice in the sixth.
Danny Curran went 3-for-3 in the win, with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Bannon also had a double, scoring twice while walking three times. Tyler DeMattio had three RBIs.
Jordan Paradis drove in two runs and Joey Perriello scored three times.
David Floyd earned the mound win with four innings of work and five strikeouts. Paradis came on in relief, striking out three while allowing three hits in three innings. North Attleboro (13-4, 13-2) plays at Oliver Ames on Monday.
Fairhaven 2, Seekonk 1
FAIRHAVEN — The Warriors scored their only run in the second inning as no Seekonk batter had multiple hits. Kevin Crowe, Connor Flynn, Jaden Arruda and Declan Lush each had a hit.
Seekonk pitcher Tyler Kropis struck out seven in five innings with one walk. Seekonk (7-10) hosts Somerset Berkley Monday.