NAUSET — The North Attleboro High School baseball team certainly has a flair for drama.
After scoring a one-run victory over Hockomock League rival Oliver Ames High in the bottom of the seventh inning at Community Field on Monday, the Rocketeers sent 14 batters to the plate in an eight-run, eighth inning to score a stunning 17-9 victory over No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Nauset Regional High Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
“Seeding doesn’t make any difference at all in the tournament,” North Attleboro coach Mike Hart said of his No. 9 seed Rocketeers (11-5) against Nauset (13-1) on the road. “We say it all the time, you play a Hockomock League schedule, you’re pretty much ready to compete against anybody.”
The Rocketeers used four hits, six walks and two hit batsmen to break a 9-9 lead in the eighth inning.
For even more drama, North had to rally from a 9-7 deficit in the top half of the seventh inning to force extra innings — scoring two runs with two outs.
In the seventh inning, Christian Bates was hit by a pitch, Jared Penta singled into center field and Derek Maceda drew an intentional walk.
Just as he had by lacing the game-winning RBI against Oliver Ames, Rocketeer junior first baseman Gavin Wells once again delivered the heroics by lackiing a two-run single into center field to knot the score.
Then in the eighth inning, Tyler Bannon drew a walk and Justin Vecchiarelli was hit by a pitch to start the extra inning Big Red spree. Penta regained the lead for North with an RBI single down the third base line and Bates stroked a two-run single.
In consecutive fashion, Maceda, Wells and Aidan Conrad drew bases loaded walks, while Dennis Colleran followed with an RBI single.
And it was Conrad, the Rocketeers’ sophomore catcher, who delivered a defensive gem in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Nauset had the potential go-ahead run on base, but Conrad gunned down the runner at second base to end the threat.
Nauset scored single runs in the first two innings and then plated three runs in the third inning to tie the score at 5-5. Nauset used two hits to plate a fifth inning run to take a 6-5 lead and then used a three-run homer in the sixth inning to take a 9-7 edge.
North Attleboro had taken a 4-0 first inning lead, used three hits to add a solo run in the second inning and then used two hits to score a pair of sixth inning runs to tgake a 7-6 lead.
Penta stroked four of North’s 15 hits in the contest, while Maceda had three. Alltold, North amassed 16 RBI. Danny Curran, Bannon, Colleran and Wells each had two hits.
North Attleboro awaits the winner of Thursday’s Hopkinton at Dighton-Rehoboth quarterfinal game to determine its semifinal round foe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.