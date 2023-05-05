FOXBORO — North Attleboro High’s Dillon Harding fired a one-hit shutout of Foxboro High on Friday as the Rocketeers took a 5-0 Hockomock League baseball win on the road.

Harding struck out five and walked only one in his complete-game effort. Harding also had two hits at the plate and scored once, on a steal of home in the fifth inning. Jordan Paradis had an RBI double for North in the second inning.