FOXBORO — North Attleboro High’s Dillon Harding fired a one-hit shutout of Foxboro High on Friday as the Rocketeers took a 5-0 Hockomock League baseball win on the road.
Harding struck out five and walked only one in his complete-game effort. Harding also had two hits at the plate and scored once, on a steal of home in the fifth inning. Jordan Paradis had an RBI double for North in the second inning.
The Rocketeers scored once in the first inning, twice in the second inning and added more a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning.
Tyler Prescott had the lone hit for the Warriors. Sean O’Leary pitched in relief, throwing two scoreless and hitless innings for the Warriors with one strikeout.
Foxboro (7-5) visits Taunton on Monday while North Attleboro (6-6) hosts Sharon.
Braintree 7, King Philip 5
WRENTHAM — The Warriors scored in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take the lead, but Braintree rallied to snap King Philip’s five-game winning streak.
Max Robison, Brendan Sencaj, Drew Herlin and Tommy Martorano each had an RBI and two hits for the Warriors (10-4). Cam Hasenfus also had two hits for King Philip, which hosts Mansfield on Monday.
Walpole 2, Mansfield 1
WALPOLE — Walpole walked it off over Mansfield to snap the Hornets’ six-game winning steak.
Mansfield scored a run in the top of the fifth, but Walpole scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to tie it then won on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Matt DeShiro had two hits and an RBI for Mansfield. Connor Curtis had two hits and scored the run on DeShiro’s RBI. Brian Butler allowed an unearned run in 4 1/3 innings for Mansfield before giving way to Curits, who closed the game out with three strikeouts.
Mansfield (8-5) hosts Franklin on Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 9, Old Rochester Regional 3
DIGHTON — The Falcons scored all nine of their runs in the first inning, to break a seven-game skid in a South Coast Conference rout.
D-R’s Isaac Christmas had three hits, including being doubles, and two RBIs. Brennan Silva had two hits for D-R.
On the mound for the Falcons, Will Labrie pitched seven innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
D-R (2-9) hosts Seekonk on Tuesday.