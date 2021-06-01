NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior Dennis Colleran was nearly perfect on the mound at Community Field Tuesday.
The Northeastern University-bound righthander fired a no-hitter as North Attleboro High routed Foxboro High 10-0 in a five-inning Hockomock League game.
Colleran allowed just one walk and hit one batter, both in the third inning, but got out the jam by stranding a Warrior runner at third base with a strikeout.
Colleran struck out nine Warriors as North Attleboro improved to 6-5.
Jared Penta clubbed three of North’s eight hits, while sophomore Aidan Conrad belted a solo homer in the second inning. The Rocketeers gained the lead in the first frame as Penta singled into center field, stole second base and scored on a wild pitch.
The Rocketeers added eight more runs in the fourth inning with Justin Vecchiarelli getting two hits in the uprising — a leadoff single and a two-out, two-run single. The Rocketeers and Warriors meet again Wednesday in Foxboro.
King Philip 10, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — Ryan Gately took the bats out of the hands of the Bombardiers, tossing a two-hitter in the five-inning Hockomock League game.
Gately struck out seven and got King Philip out of a third-inning threat with Bombardier runners at second and third base with nobody out by notching a pair of strikeouts.
Conor Cooke and Gately each had two hits for the Warriors (6-5), who broke the game open with five runs on five hits in the fourth inning. In that frame, both Cooke and Gately stroked RBI singles, followed by an RBI double off the bat of Dan Nineve and an RBI single from Mike Malatesta.
KP took the lead in the first inning as Nick Viscusi and Shawn Legere scored on a Cooke two-run single. King Philip visits Attleboro Wednesday.
Franklin 6, Mansfield 1
FRANKLIN — The Hornets were limited to five hits and were shut out over the final five innings of their Hockomock League loss.
Starting pitcher Anthony Sacchetti had two hits for the Hornets (5-6), who have a rematch with the Panthers Thursday in Mansfield.
Franklin totaled 10 hits and took control by scoring three runs in the third inning. The Hornets scored their lone run in the second inning with Luke Urban scoring on a bases-loaded walk.
Bishop Feehan 17, Matignon 0
ATTLEBORO — Five Shamrock pitchers worked an inning apiece as Bishop Feehan took the Catholic Central League rout. Bishop Feehan (9-3) scored five runs in the first inning and 10 more runs on seven hits in the third inning.
Peter Carriouolo (three hits, four RBI) belted a three-run homer in the first inning. Brenden Flavin (three hits, four RBI) and Mike Hutchins (three hits) also led the hitting parade with Justin Neidel, Lincoln Schneider, Matt Mason and Matt Linehan each having two hits.
Neidel clubbed a two-run double in the third inning while Flavin had an RBI double. The Shamrocks return to action Sunday against St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Norton 14, Medway 0
MEDWAY — Lancers pitcher Jack Nihill did not issue a walk, while notching five strikeouts as Norton won the five-inning Tri-Valley League game. Norton scored nine runs in the third inning with Joe Fasolino and James Patridge rapping RBI singles while Austin Nosky, Zack Adams and Nihill each had doubles.
Colin Landry belted a solo homer in the second inning for the Lancers (6-6), who have a battle for first place in the TVL’s Small School Division Thursday at Dedham.
Blue Hills 9, Tri-County 8
CANTON — The Cougars suffered their second straight walkoff loss as Blue Hills rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase an 8-6 deficit, scoring its final two runs with two outs.
The Cougars (2-5) belted 10 hits with Gerrard Ayotte having three. Angel Velez and A.J. Fusco each had two hits.
The Cougars had a 7-3 lead after five innings. Tri-County used a three-run third inning to take the lead as both Ayotte and Velez had RBI singles. The Cougars visit Avon Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.